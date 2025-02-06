2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid First Look: Giving the People What They Want

The Forester Hybrid will use the company’s 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, making 162 horsepower on its own. Helping it out is an electric motor powered by a 1.1-kWh battery pack, bringing total output to 194 hp. That’s an extra 14 hp over the standard Forester, which has 180 hp. However, the bigger payoff, obviously, is the added fuel efficiency. The Forester Hybrid is rated by the EPA at 35 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined. These figures represent a pretty big improvement over the gas-only version’s 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined.

Not only are the extra power and fuel economy nice touches, but Subaru also made sure not to compromise the Forester Hybrid’s capability. Most hybrid SUVs use what’s called electric all-wheel drive, which means that there is no mechanical connection between the front and rear axles. Subaru decided to go a different route, keeping its infamous Symmetrical AWD system in place. Here, there is power flowing to all four wheels at any moment, offering better traction when you need it. This should come in handy on a trail or in a nasty winter storm.

You'll be hard-pressed to tell the Forester Hybrid apart from its standard sibling if it weren’t for the series of hybrid badges all over the exterior. Among its many rivals, the Forester’s design is neither incredible nor lackluster — it just kind of blends in with the pack. The new 2026 Forester Wilderness fixes that problem, but unfortunately, the hybrid powertrain is not available there.