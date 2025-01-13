2026 Subaru Outback: Everything We Know

Update 4/11/2025: Subaru has just given us a teaser of the next Outback (above), and what we're seeing in the teaser matches up nicely with the boxy spy shots you see below. The blue hue matches the paint we've seen on Wilderness models, so it's possible we get one right out of the gate with the next Outback. Stay tuned for all the info — we won't have to wait long to get all the info on the new 2026 Subaru Outback.

The Outback is as Subaru as Subarus get, and the current sixth-generation car is on its way out after a seven-year run. But our spy photographers recently caught its replacement testing, and though it's all camouflaged, we've got a relatively clear look at what to expect from the next Outback. Here's everything you need to know about Subaru's stalwart station wagon.

2026 Outback: From wagon to SUV?

A look at these images suggests the Outback's wagon shape might be a thing of the past. The spy shots reveal exterior dimensions that far more closely resemble those of an SUV. The new Outback is bigger, boxier, and to the naked eye looks like it could be the Ascent, the brand's biggest SUV.