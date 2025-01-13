- The next Subaru Outback is coming soon.
- Expect a bigger car with boxier looks and brand-new tech.
- We also expect a hybrid powertain to be available.
2026 Subaru Outback: Everything We Know
The next Outback looks to be bigger and boxier
Update 4/11/2025: Subaru has just given us a teaser of the next Outback (above), and what we're seeing in the teaser matches up nicely with the boxy spy shots you see below. The blue hue matches the paint we've seen on Wilderness models, so it's possible we get one right out of the gate with the next Outback. Stay tuned for all the info — we won't have to wait long to get all the info on the new 2026 Subaru Outback.
The Outback is as Subaru as Subarus get, and the current sixth-generation car is on its way out after a seven-year run. But our spy photographers recently caught its replacement testing, and though it's all camouflaged, we've got a relatively clear look at what to expect from the next Outback. Here's everything you need to know about Subaru's stalwart station wagon.
2026 Outback: From wagon to SUV?
A look at these images suggests the Outback's wagon shape might be a thing of the past. The spy shots reveal exterior dimensions that far more closely resemble those of an SUV. The new Outback is bigger, boxier, and to the naked eye looks like it could be the Ascent, the brand's biggest SUV.
The looks are easy to picture despite the camo. Subaru is going the way of the split-headlight design trend, and the rest of the design is boxy, flat and quite tall — a far cry from the curvy, almost bulbous proportions of the current car. The Outback is also likely going to pave the way for a new design language at Subaru, so you can expect other models in the brand's lineup to follow this blueprint as time goes on.
A few things are certain when it comes to the Outback. Subaru’s all-wheel-drive system will come as standard on every model, and the trim structure will likely be similar to what’s on sale right now. That means base, Premium, Onyx, Limited and Touring trims. Subaru has also aggressively expanded its Wilderness lineup of more off-road-focused models, and we fully expect to see a version on the new Outback.
Subaru Outback Hybrid: It's coming
Subaru hasn't gone as full-force into the world of hybrids as competitors like Honda and Toyota, but the market’s current demand for more efficient powertrains means the next-generation Outback will have a gasoline-electric model from the start. The system will likely pair a version of Subaru's boxer four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. The two will be combined at the front of the car, and there will be a driveshaft that goes to the rear of the car to maintain the Outback's all-important AWD system. Info from our spy photographers also suggests that there will be a transaxle, which means a traditional transmission will be paired with this powertrain.
We also fully expect the two engine options from the current Outback to return. As a refresher, the base through Touring trims are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (182 horsepower, 176 lb-ft of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. XT and Wilderness trims come with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (260 hp, 277 lb-ft) and the same automatic transmission. While we hope that Subaru does away with the CVT from the current car — its power delivery is inconsistent and the throttle is poorly tuned — we doubt that the company would invest in an all-new traditional gearbox.
A new interior and fresh tech, too
This is a full overhaul, and that means the interior is going to be brand-new ... to Subaru at least. Our spy shots reveal a lot about the interior, but what caught our eye was how similar the software looks to what we've seen in recent Toyotas. The orientation of the center screen, the knobs and where they're placed, and the software itself are all nearly identical to what we've seen in recent Toyotas. (We'd know given we have the current Tacoma for a One-Year Road Test.)
The instrument cluster doesn't mirror what we've seen from Toyotas, but it looks like a large fully digital screen with customizable widgets. In fact, it's similar to the MMI system that we've seen in Audis in the past where a map can be either a portion of the display or take over the entire screen and deprioritize other info like speed, gear and engine speed.
Also take note of the new row of the climate controls just underneath the main display. Overall, it looks like a major step forward from the laggy, almost cheap-feeling infotainment setup the Outback currently has.
We'll know more about Outback as its release nears. Expect to get full info and photos without all that camouflage closer to this summer.
Photos by KGB Photography