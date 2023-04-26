2022 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 & 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S

We've been eagerly awaiting Audi's answer to the popular Tesla Model Y and it's finally arrived. We already had an idea of what to expect since the Q4 e-tron shares much of its hardware with the Volkswagen ID.4, but the final product can be quite different when the right tweaks have been made.

Upgrading from Volkswagen to Audi comes with an expected improvement to interior materials, but the Q4 e-tron also offers a much friendlier user interface, better handling dynamics and a quieter cabin, all wrapped up in sleek Audi sheetmetal. It also carries anywhere from a $4K to a $10K premium depending on the trim you select. The model we tested was the Q4 e-tron 50, which is the dual-motor version. We also happened to get our hands on a 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S; both use the same 82-kilowatt-hour battery and have the same power output.

The Q4 e-tron 50 and ID.4 AWD both produce 295 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque from their electric motors. They also roll on the same size all-season tires (235/50 R20 front, 255/45 R20 rear) inflated to 44 psi at all four corners, though the Audi's are Bridgestones and the Volkswagen's are Pirellis. The Q4 outweighs the ID.4 by a small margin — 96 pounds by our scales — and the Audi has a bit less range and is slightly less efficient by EPA estimates. So how did it all shake out?