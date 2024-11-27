- The new Chevy Equinox EV just aced the Edmunds EV Range Test.
- We went 356 miles on a full charge, beating the EPA's estimate for this front-wheel-drive LT tester by 37 miles.
- We also saw a lower energy consumption number than the EPA.
2025 Chevy Equinox EV Goes 356 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test
That's a 37-mile improvement over its EPA estimate
Our experiences with Chevrolet's new EVs haven't always been great. But the new Equinox EV is off to an great start, having just traveled 356 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test.
We tested a front-wheel-drive Equinox LT that costs just $34,995 including destination. The EPA estimates a driving range of 319 miles for this version; our result is a 12% improvement. In fact, this represents a 33-mile improvement over our long-term Blazer RS EV, which went 320 miles on our range test.
The fact that a $35,000 vehicle went this far on our test is impressive. This puts the Equinox EV alongside much more expensive vehicles on our range test leaderboard. If you want to look at it from a mile-per-dollar perspective, the $34,995 Equinox EV comes in at $98/mile. Compare that to the Polestar 2 Single Motor we tested, which cost $53,500 and went 362 miles; that's $148/mile. Even our long-term 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, which cost $47,380 and went 338 miles, only comes to $140/mile. A Chevy Bolt EV we tested in 2022 — one of the least expensive EVs around — averaged out to $127/mile. The Equinox EV is a champ in this regard.
Our observed energy consumption was less than the EPA's estimate too. According to the EPA, the front-drive Equinox EV should use 31 kWh per 100 miles. But according to our testing data, we only used 29 kWh per 100 miles. That's a 6% improvement.
How we range test
Ambient conditions were pretty great when we tested the Equinox; it was a clear day with an outside temperature of 61 degrees Fahrenheit. We set the Chevy's climate control to 72 degrees and put the regenerative braking on its highest level.
Every vehicle driven on the Edmunds EV Range Test follows the same set of parameters. We aim for an average speed of 40 mph, with 60% city driving and 40% done on the highway. We believe this better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just setting the cruise control at 70 mph and hitting the highway.
We started the Equinox EV at Edmunds' headquarters in Santa Monica, California, with a 100% state of charge and stayed within 5 mph of all posted speed limits. We returned with 12 miles of indicated range remaining, which is standard practice, simply for safety purposes.