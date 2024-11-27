2025 Chevy Equinox EV Goes 356 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test

Our experiences with Chevrolet's new EVs haven't always been great. But the new Equinox EV is off to an great start, having just traveled 356 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test.

We tested a front-wheel-drive Equinox LT that costs just $34,995 including destination. The EPA estimates a driving range of 319 miles for this version; our result is a 12% improvement. In fact, this represents a 33-mile improvement over our long-term Blazer RS EV, which went 320 miles on our range test.

The fact that a $35,000 vehicle went this far on our test is impressive. This puts the Equinox EV alongside much more expensive vehicles on our range test leaderboard. If you want to look at it from a mile-per-dollar perspective, the $34,995 Equinox EV comes in at $98/mile. Compare that to the Polestar 2 Single Motor we tested, which cost $53,500 and went 362 miles; that's $148/mile. Even our long-term 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, which cost $47,380 and went 338 miles, only comes to $140/mile. A Chevy Bolt EV we tested in 2022 — one of the least expensive EVs around — averaged out to $127/mile. The Equinox EV is a champ in this regard.

Our observed energy consumption was less than the EPA's estimate too. According to the EPA, the front-drive Equinox EV should use 31 kWh per 100 miles. But according to our testing data, we only used 29 kWh per 100 miles. That's a 6% improvement.