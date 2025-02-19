As with any refresh, there are some subtle exterior styling tweaks to the 2025 Ioniq 5. Both front and rear bumpers have been redesigned as has the rear spoiler. Hyundai has also dropped a new wheel design, added more aerodynamic roof rails and, as a direct result of customer feedback, added a rear window wiper. You can also get the Ioniq 5 in some new matte colors for 2025: Atlas White, Ecotronic Gray, and Celadon Gray. It's hard to call those colors, but at least they're new.

Inside, the Ioniq 5 sports new climate controls, a fresh steering wheel design and a new center console with physical buttons for things like the heated seats. The previous dual 12-inch screens have been enlarged to 12.3 inches, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard and extra USB-C ports have been added.

Underneath the body sit batteries with added capacity. Standard Range models jump from 58 to 63 kWh while Long Range models bump up from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh. As expected, with that added capacity comes added range. Standard Range rear-wheel-drive models are now estimated to reach 245 miles of range (up from 220), while the Long Range rear-wheel-drive models get a boost to 318 miles (up from 303). All-wheel drive Ioniq 5 models are available only with the Long Range battery jump from 260 miles to 290 miles depending on wheel and tire sizing. Remember, big wheels might look cooler, but smaller diameter, narrower wheels give you better range.

Perhaps the most significant change for the 2025 Ioniq 5 is the addition of a NACS charging port. Made popular by Tesla and its vast Supercharger network, the Ioniq 5 is the first non-Tesla to get one as standard equipment. The allows the Ioniq to plug right in to over 17,000 Superchargers without an adapter, but Hyundai will give adapters to current Ioniq vehicle owners (including the original Ioniq hatchback!) allowing them to plug in. Current and upcoming Ioniq models will all use NACS charge ports.