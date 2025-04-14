2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range: Here's What We Think After a Year of Ownership

If it ain't broke, let's fix it

One of the most polarizing aspects of this vehicle is Tesla's cost-cutting decision to eliminate the physical turn stalk and shift lever.

Let's start with the blinker stalk. The signals are now two buttons located on the left of the steering wheel. At best, it takes time to get used to them, and at worst, they could be an unsafe distraction.

We can already predict what a Tesla fan would say about this: "This is a dumb complaint. If you owned the car, you'd get used to it." Let us pose this question in return: How long does it take to unlearn a habit you've been doing for 30 years? One person on staff, who's owned two Model 3s, also agrees this feature is dumb. We've written more about it here, along with a proposed solution.

"The turn signal buttons are not good, and it's not just a matter of 'getting used to it,'" said Kaufman. "They're small buttons with small activation areas and no real tactile differentiation from each other or the panel they're on. I spent the first 10 minutes of my commute trying to swipe a stalk that wasn't there, sure, but then I spent the next hour regularly missing the button I was trying to push and having to look away from the road to make sure I hit it properly. That's not innovation; that's not forward-thinking — it's just plain bad design."

As for the gear shifter being relocated to the touchscreen, opinions were split. Picture your typical automatic shift lever. To put it into ridve, you slide it down, toward you. To reverse, you slide the lever up (assuming you were in drive). This is the opposite of how it's done in the Model 3, which has caused many of us to engage the wrong gear.

"I'm going to say something exceptionally controversial: I like the touchscreen shifter," said Kaufman. "It's really easy and intuitive and actually less awkward than rotary shifters or even most push-button setups. The caveat is that I hate the backup shifter. The capacitive buttons on the roof are hidden until you touch them, which means the only times I've tried to use it I wound up selecting the wrong gear just to get the buttons to appear. That's dumb."