2025 Audi A6 and S6 E-Tron First Drive: A World Away From the Audis of Today

Making my way up Mount Teide — the dormant volcano that lies at the heart of the island of Tenerife — traffic clears and the roads transition from rutted to silky smooth as they follow the curves and crests of the mountain. Picking up the pace, the A6 E-tron comes alive. The electric motor offers 362 horsepower and only really loses grunt after long, straight stretches of flat-out acceleration. It's easy to be smooth and taper your throttle inputs when you want to carry speed through a corner rather than going flat out.

Audis are typically derided for their terminal understeer — not so the A6 E-tron. As you approach a corner, scrub off a little speed and turn the wheel, the front of the E-tron neatly follows the line you've set and carries genuine pace through the bend. It's not a point-and-squirt machine like so many EVs. The steering itself is a little numb, but the progressive system (that changes the effort needed to turn the wheel based on steering angle) has been so thoroughly retuned that, finally, you're not left guessing where this Audi's nose is pointing.

Time for the fast one

Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires, in combination with a sophisticated suspension setup, give the S6 E-tron masses of grip. It's just as deft as the base car, and the addition of a front motor and the required extra driveshafts don't obscure or corrupt the steering's tractable nature. The S6 is both lighter on its feet and more planted than the base A6 E-tron and easier to drive quickly than a BMW i5 or Mercedes-Benz EQE.

Despite not making anywhere near as much power as the i5 M60 or the AMG EQE 53, the S6 E-tron deploys its 469 hp with more confidence, and it pulls harder for much longer than the base car. In corners you can feel the electric motors shuffling power from front to rear when you apply the throttle — the front axle is here to help you, actively pulling you through corners and making extra grip. The front motor is an asynchronous unit, meaning that it's only driven when electrical current is applied. When you aren't on the throttle, the front motor is essentially off, allowing the S6 to operate more efficiently.