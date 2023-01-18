Today, Edmunds announced the winners of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for2023, which recognize the best vehicles on sale today. After evaluating nearly every car, truck or SUV you can buy, we select three Edmunds Top Rated finalists in six different segments. They are: Car, Truck, SUV, Electric Car, Electric SUV and Electric Truck. From there winners are crowned, and after that, Edmunds whittles it all down even more to pick a best of the best from our six winners. That Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best winner will be announced January 25, 2023.

The winners of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2023 are below. You can read more about why each of these cars won by clicking the link or heading to our Top Rated page here.

Edmunds Top Rated Car — Honda Civic

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car — Chevrolet Bolt EV

Edmunds Top Rated SUV — Kia Sportage Hybrid

Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV — Hyundai Ioniq 5

Edmunds Top Rated Truck — Ford F-150

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck — Ford F-150 Lightning

What makes Edmunds Top Rated different from the slew of awards you've seen before? We don't just rate new cars — we take into account entire segments to determine which car rises above its class. It doesn't have to be new to be the best, and that's why the Honda Civic and Ford F-150 are both repeat winners this year.

About Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2023

The 2023 Edmunds Top Rated award winners were selected by the Edmunds editorial team in part based on informed opinions gathered during its vehicle testing and ranking process, including the Edmunds EV Range Test for electric vehicles. Edmunds’ editors selected the overall winners from a group of finalists that consisted of each of the highest-ranked eligible new vehicles in their vehicle classes assigned by Edmunds. Eligible vehicles must have undergone the full Edmunds testing process by November 1, 2022, and be available for sale as new on January 1, 2023. The top-ranked vehicles are those with the highest overall test ratings based on the following criteria: performance, comfort, technology, fuel economy and value.