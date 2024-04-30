The Tesla Cybertruck Gets Its First Big Update, Locking Diffs

Both Cybertruck trims shipped with the hardware for differential locking, but the company didn't activate those features until this software update.

The locking differentials should improve the Cybertruck's traction on rugged terrain. If one wheel starts spinning, the vehicle can direct torque to the wheel on the opposite side to get more grip. To activate the system, owners need to go into Off-Road Mode, select Overland, and toggle the locking differentials.

A Slippery Surface setting lets drivers activate the rear locking differential on the road. However, Tesla warns a person should only do this temporarily.

The Overland setting improves the Cybertruck's performance in low-traction situations, such as on loose rocks, snow, or sand. There's also a Baja Mode that sets up the pickup for better balance.

Tesla also introduced a Trail Assist feature to the Cybertruck, which lets the driver focus on steering while the pickup slowly crawls along at a set speed. This system is similar to those available on off-road-focused models from other automakers.