When Aston Martin first detailed the updates coming for the 2025 Vantage, we were shocked to learn just how comprehensive they are. In addition to completely overhauling the cabin and entertainment interface, AM engineers boosted output from the twin-turbo V8 from 503 horsepower to 656 hp. The updates are fairly wide-reaching for this mid-lifecycle refresh, but we now know that jumping into the enhanced Vantage will set you back a tidy sum. The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage starts at $194,400, including destination — an explosive increase from the 2023 Vantage's base price of $151,286.

As with any modern luxury sports car, the Vantage offers a breathtaking assortment of personalization options designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind vehicle — for a price. Want to pretend you're Fernando Alonso blasting out of Spoon at Suzuka? You should spec Aston Martin Racing Green; part of the Provenance line of paints, this rich viridian will set you back $21,600. If you dig carbon fiber, both exterior carbon-fiber trim packages plus a carbon-fiber roof will add a tidy $22,700 to the Vantage's price tag. And if you want the fancy new carbon-ceramic brakes for maximum track attack, expect to pay $14,400. For an extra $1,900, you can swap out the standard dark gray calipers for ones painted black, yellow, red, silver, bronze or AM Racing Green.

Aston offers a wealth of customizations to the interior as well. A two-tone interior is priced from $13,400, and upgraded leather ranges from $3,300 to $6,400. Carbon-fiber bucket seats retail for $8,300, and a different seatbelt colo(u)r costs a clean $1,000. Rounding out the notable options is the new Bowers & Wilkins sound system — a $10,000 upgrade that increases the speaker count from 11 to 15.