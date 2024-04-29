- GMC is keeping its lineup fresh by updating or replacing several popular vehicles.
- The refreshed Yukon gets a bigger infotainment screen.
- The new Terrain debuts later in 2024.
What's New With GMC? All 2024 and 2025 Changes Detailed
The brand has quite a few new or heavily updated vehicles on the horizon
GMC is the General Motors brand that specializes in pickups, SUVs and crossovers. The company is quite busy this year, with several popular products receiving upgrades or complete redesigns. Let’s check out everything happening at GMC in 2024.
2024 GMC Acadia
GMC launched the updated Acadia last year, and some of its upgrades also appear on the brand's upcoming products. Inside, the vehicle gains a 15-inchdiagonal portrait-oriented infotainment screen and an 11-inch digital instrument cluster. GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assist system is an optional extra too.
GMC also tweaked the Acadia’s powertrain offerings. The company dropped the naturally aspirated V6 and introduced a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder as the only available engine. The mill makes 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque, which is more than the previously available engines. The powerplant hooks up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with standard front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional for all of the trim levels.
2025 GMC Terrain
GMC just teased the next-generation 2025 Terrain (pictured above) ahead of a full reveal later this year. Few details are available about it at this time. The visible changes include a redesigned front end with boxier styling.
2024 Sierra EV
While GMC announced the Sierra EV in October 2022, the electric pickup hasn’t gone on sale yet. When the Denali Edition 1 model launches this summer, the automaker has some improvements for the truck versus the original specifications. The estimated range between charges is now 440 miles, rather than the previous 400-mile figure. The towing rating is 10,000 pounds — a 500-pound increase. The payload figure is 1,450 pounds — 150 pounds more than the initial number. Plus, the price is $99,495 (including the $1,995 destination fee), rather than the previous $108,695 cost.
2025 GMC Yukon
The refreshed GMC Yukon (above) arrives at an undisclosed time later this year. The SUV’s revised exterior styling includes smaller headlights, redesigned grille mesh, and minor tweaks to the tail. There’s a much more significant change inside where a massive infotainment screen occupies the center of the dashboard. The layout looks similar to the big display that’s in the new Acadia with buttons along the lower edge and vertical HVAC vents.
Edmunds says
It’s a big year for GMC. By the end of 2024, the automaker’s lineup will include three all-new or updated SUVs and an electric pickup truck. The revisions should keep the brand competitive in a crowded automotive market.