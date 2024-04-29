Skip to main content

What's New With GMC? All 2024 and 2025 Changes Detailed

The brand has quite a few new or heavily updated vehicles on the horizon

2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Front Three Quarters Exterior
  • written by
    Correspondent
    Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.
  • GMC is keeping its lineup fresh by updating or replacing several popular vehicles.
  • The refreshed Yukon gets a bigger infotainment screen. 
  • The new Terrain debuts later in 2024.

GMC is the General Motors brand that specializes in pickups, SUVs and crossovers. The company is quite busy this year, with several popular products receiving upgrades or complete redesigns. Let’s check out everything happening at GMC in 2024. 

2024 GMC Acadia

36 for sale in your area
See All for Sale
2024 GMC Acadia Denali front three-quarter

GMC launched the updated Acadia last year, and some of its upgrades also appear on the brand's upcoming products. Inside, the vehicle gains a 15-inchdiagonal portrait-oriented infotainment screen and an 11-inch digital instrument cluster. GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assist system is an optional extra too.

GMC also tweaked the Acadia’s powertrain offerings. The company dropped the naturally aspirated V6 and introduced a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder as the only available engine. The mill makes 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque, which is more than the previously available engines. The powerplant hooks up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with standard front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional for all of the trim levels.

2025 GMC Terrain

Teaser photo of front fascia of 2025 GMC Terrain AT4

GMC just teased the next-generation 2025 Terrain (pictured above) ahead of a full reveal later this year. Few details are available about it at this time. The visible changes include a redesigned front end with boxier styling.

2024 Sierra EV

2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Front Three Quarters Exterior

While GMC announced the Sierra EV in October 2022, the electric pickup hasn’t gone on sale yet. When the Denali Edition 1 model launches this summer, the automaker has some improvements for the truck versus the original specifications. The estimated range between charges is now 440 miles, rather than the previous 400-mile figure. The towing rating is 10,000 pounds — a 500-pound increase. The payload figure is 1,450 pounds — 150 pounds more than the initial number. Plus, the price is $99,495 (including the $1,995 destination fee), rather than the previous $108,695 cost.

2025 GMC Yukon

2025 GMC Yukon Front 3/4 Spy Photo

The refreshed GMC Yukon (above) arrives at an undisclosed time later this year. The SUV’s revised exterior styling includes smaller headlights, redesigned grille mesh, and minor tweaks to the tail. There’s a much more significant change inside where a massive infotainment screen occupies the center of the dashboard. The layout looks similar to the big display that’s in the new Acadia with buttons along the lower edge and vertical HVAC vents. 

Edmunds says

It’s a big year for GMC. By the end of 2024, the automaker’s lineup will include three all-new or updated SUVs and an electric pickup truck. The revisions should keep the brand competitive in a crowded automotive market.

Chris Bruceby

Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model