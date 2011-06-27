  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,471$30,288$33,237
Clean$26,537$29,262$32,111
Average$24,670$27,212$29,859
Rough$22,802$25,161$27,607
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,696$29,561$32,560
Clean$25,788$28,560$31,457
Average$23,973$26,558$29,251
Rough$22,158$24,557$27,045
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,546$21,257$24,091
Clean$17,916$20,538$23,275
Average$16,655$19,098$21,642
Rough$15,394$17,659$20,010
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,397$27,353$30,445
Clean$23,567$26,427$29,414
Average$21,908$24,575$27,351
Rough$20,250$22,723$25,288
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,027$23,802$26,702
Clean$20,312$22,996$25,797
Average$18,883$21,384$23,988
Rough$17,453$19,773$22,179
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,630$22,157$24,800
Clean$18,963$21,407$23,959
Average$17,628$19,907$22,279
Rough$16,293$18,407$20,599
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,161$33,172$36,326
Clean$29,136$32,049$35,095
Average$27,085$29,803$32,634
Rough$25,035$27,557$30,173
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,062$26,104$29,286
Clean$22,278$25,221$28,294
Average$20,710$23,453$26,309
Rough$19,142$21,686$24,325
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,570$28,680$31,932
Clean$24,701$27,709$30,850
Average$22,962$25,767$28,687
Rough$21,224$23,825$26,523
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Cadillac XTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,916 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,538 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac XTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2017 Cadillac XTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Cadillac XTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Cadillac XTS and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2017 Cadillac XTS ranges from $15,394 to $24,091, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Cadillac XTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.