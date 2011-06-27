Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,471
|$30,288
|$33,237
|Clean
|$26,537
|$29,262
|$32,111
|Average
|$24,670
|$27,212
|$29,859
|Rough
|$22,802
|$25,161
|$27,607
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,696
|$29,561
|$32,560
|Clean
|$25,788
|$28,560
|$31,457
|Average
|$23,973
|$26,558
|$29,251
|Rough
|$22,158
|$24,557
|$27,045
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,546
|$21,257
|$24,091
|Clean
|$17,916
|$20,538
|$23,275
|Average
|$16,655
|$19,098
|$21,642
|Rough
|$15,394
|$17,659
|$20,010
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,397
|$27,353
|$30,445
|Clean
|$23,567
|$26,427
|$29,414
|Average
|$21,908
|$24,575
|$27,351
|Rough
|$20,250
|$22,723
|$25,288
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,027
|$23,802
|$26,702
|Clean
|$20,312
|$22,996
|$25,797
|Average
|$18,883
|$21,384
|$23,988
|Rough
|$17,453
|$19,773
|$22,179
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,630
|$22,157
|$24,800
|Clean
|$18,963
|$21,407
|$23,959
|Average
|$17,628
|$19,907
|$22,279
|Rough
|$16,293
|$18,407
|$20,599
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,161
|$33,172
|$36,326
|Clean
|$29,136
|$32,049
|$35,095
|Average
|$27,085
|$29,803
|$32,634
|Rough
|$25,035
|$27,557
|$30,173
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,062
|$26,104
|$29,286
|Clean
|$22,278
|$25,221
|$28,294
|Average
|$20,710
|$23,453
|$26,309
|Rough
|$19,142
|$21,686
|$24,325
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,570
|$28,680
|$31,932
|Clean
|$24,701
|$27,709
|$30,850
|Average
|$22,962
|$25,767
|$28,687
|Rough
|$21,224
|$23,825
|$26,523