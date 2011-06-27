Used 2006 Cadillac STS Consumer Reviews
No regrets
I purchased the vehicle with 56,000 miles on it. I drive around 3,000 miles a month. I am 6'6" tall. The car is comfortable and rides great. It is a V6 and has enough power. I am partial to caddy's. My first car was a 1970 sedan deville. I should have purchased the all wheel drive for I live up north and the car is terrible in the snow. I currently have 114,000 miles on it with no problems. i change the oil every 3,000 miles. I am looking forward to reaching 200,000 miles.
Dude. Yes.
Finally got my grubby paws on a V8 STS, after a year of searching high and low on the intertubes. Perfect color (black), low miles (50k), prior owner babied her like the creampuff that she is, and great price ($12k). I can only assume that the general snobbiness of the American car buying public keeps prices so affordable for such a monstrous performance car. I say, danke schoen to you, BMW owners. My new beauty's Northstar absolutely GROWLS. So throaty and wonderful. I do hereby solemnly swear that (if I can afford to) I will be a Cadillac owner for the rest of my days on this mortal coil. If you, dear reader, take any advice from all this...it's worth the wait for the V8. Put that on a bumper sticker.
Cadillac Delivers Excellence, GM does not.
I purchased my 3.6L v6 STS fully loaded for $10,000 after my previous Cadillac, a 2000 Deville DHS, was totaled from hail damage. I needed to get a new car quickly, and I had my first Cadillac for so long with no issues; I wanted to stick to the brand. When I first sat in the vehicle the overwhelming number of "intuitive" features was extremely intimidating. Overtime, they grew on me, and the immense customization became a tool from the vehicle to optimize a perfect driving experience. However, with all the great number of features and beautiful styling of the car I found it was easy to overlook the mechanics. One week after I purchased the vehicle, I noticed a "clicking" noise. Continued:
Beautiful but Unreliable
I've owned the car 6 months (bought it used with 30,000 miles - now have 36,000 miles on it); drives beautifully but have had 3 major repairs (fortunately still under warranty): engine oil lead (had to disassemble and replace gasket), a/c (needed new compressor), and most recently, coolant leak (needed new water pump). These are repairs I would not expect before 100,000 miles.
Satisfied Customer
I've only had my STS for two months. I read the reviews here before buying it and I am very pleased with my decision to buy the 2006 STS. It is more of a sports car than I expected. The V6 engine has plenty of power for the car. I got it loaded and I am enjoying it very much. I think any complaints you may read here are overblown. You will be glad you bought this car. I just can't comment about the long term reliability because I have only owned it for two months. Its fuel economy has been 23 mpg highway / 14 mpg city.
