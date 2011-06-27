Estimated values
2006 Cadillac STS V6 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,106
|$3,163
|$3,742
|Clean
|$1,891
|$2,842
|$3,361
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,200
|$2,599
|Rough
|$1,028
|$1,558
|$1,838
Estimated values
2006 Cadillac STS V8 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,633
|$3,753
|$4,369
|Clean
|$2,363
|$3,372
|$3,924
|Average
|$1,825
|$2,610
|$3,035
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,849
|$2,145