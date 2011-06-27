Vehicle overview

It wasn't that long ago that Cadillac's lineup of cars was a motley collection of also-rans in the luxury car market. But matters have turned around nicely for GM's luxury division. Last year, for instance, it introduced the STS sedan, a replacement for the Seville that we think quite highly of. Now, Cadillac has switched on the afterburners and expanded its V-Series line of performance vehicles with the STS-V.

To create the STS-V, Cadillac started by installing an Eaton Roots-type supercharger to the top of its Northstar V8 to create the most powerful production Cadillac engine ever. OK, Caddy didn't just bolt the blower on. First its engineers redesigned every major component of the Northstar engine, reduced the engine's displacement from 4.6 liters to 4.4 liters and dialed back its compression ratio to a more boost-friendly 9.0 to 1. Then, they engineered and patented a unique induction system. The air enters the supercharger from the rear, passes through its spinning vanes from the bottom, is cooled by a top-mounted intercooler and then does a complete 180 before heading down the long runners of the intake manifold. It all fits neatly under the STS-V's bulging hood, makes 10-12 pounds of boost and cranks horsepower from 320 to a mouthwatering 469. According to Cadillac, the STS-V can tick off 60 mph in fewer than 5 seconds.

A six-speed automatic transmission with a manual sequential-shift feature transfers that power to the Cad's 19-inch six-lug rear wheels and fat Pirelli tires. The upsized Brembo brakes measure 14 inches in diameter in front and 14.3 inches in the rear. Small trim touches like aluminum accents on the steering wheel and instrument bezels are as radical as the Cadillac STS-V gets on the inside. Most of the STS's interior features come standard (as one would hope for about $75,000), and the seats have additional bolsters and suede inserts to hold you in place when you're driving immaturely. On the outside, there's no missing the tasteful metal mesh grilles, deeper front spoiler and a rear deck lid spoiler.

The STS-V is a serious performance machine and should be treated as such. True, it isn't an M5 beater. Pit it head-to-head on a mountain road and the STS-V wilts in the face of the M5's fiery and dynamic athleticism. But it outclasses the Jaguar S-Type R and makes for a very interesting alternative to the Mercedes E55 AMG. If you're eyeing a big-bore luxury sport sedan, the 2006 Cadillac STS-V is worth heavy consideration.