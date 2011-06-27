Used 2006 Cadillac STS-V Consumer Reviews

Cadillac is back Slo-Mo-Shun , 01/17/2008 8 of 9 people found this review helpful First, the gentleman who described the STS-V's handling as "sloppy" is way off. As a driver of stock cars, open wheel racers and, currently, shifter karts, I assure you that the STS-V has enough handling to accomplish any manuever that could sanely be attempted on public roads. This car is nicely placed 80% of the way between an M5 and a Jag R-type. It is a tad softer than the German cars, but that's more than acceptable to me--if I want to get beat up by a stiff ride, I might as well go to a race track and drive something really fast. This is the car that persuaded me to get rid of my old BMW 750. No 5 series or E class car was able to do that. Report Abuse

V stands for VAROOM! K D Long , 11/21/2005 5 of 6 people found this review helpful WOW, what a blast to drive. The 2006 Cadillac STS-V provides Corvette-like performance and seats four comfortably, and can carry four golf bags. The motor pulls like a jet engine all the way to redline, nice and linear. The brakes are fantastic, you can throw out the anchor over and over again without and noticable fade. Some people know what it is, many do not. But the face on the guys with the M3s, Mustangs, and 911s are funny after they get waxed by a Cadillac. My only complaint is the brake dust on the wheels, they should offer the competition grey like on the 2006 Corvette. It would hide some of the dust. This is a superior car to anything I have driven. Great Job Cadillac & GM!

Cadillac STS_V oh where did you go? Robert Christison , 04/20/2016 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful its very fast,........... did i say its very fast?..... smooth ride, great shifting with optional manual like shifting...... first owner, second cadillac, fantastic handling, overall a great car!........................ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun car, but costly to Maintain Tom , 12/19/2016 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A) 6 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned 2 different 2006 Cadillac STS-V's so I have experience with two different cars of the same year/model. I found them both to be equal in all areas so it's not like I had a "Good one" and a "bad one". The styling of these cars is very good. I think they are sporty and command attention on the road versus the standard STS. When everything is functioning properly, performance is VERY good. (Especially for an "older" car) In 2006, these cars were ridiculously fast, however, by today's standards, they are nothing special. A stock V6 mustang can keep up with a stock STS-V. A 2015 stock Mustang GT will eat my lunch. On the down side, cost of ownership is very high. This car seems always need something repaired and its usually not cheap. Overall these are fun cars, but be prepared to pay for it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value