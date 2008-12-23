Used 2008 Cadillac STS-V for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
STS-V Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 2007 Cadillac STS-V in Gray
    used

    2007 Cadillac STS-V

    104,347 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $13,295

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS-V in Black
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS-V

    200,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac STS-V searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac STS-V
  4. Used 2008 Cadillac STS-V

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac STS-V

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac STS-V
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Beautiful Automobile
GTT,12/23/2008
Bought the STS V the first week of December and have taken a couple of 300 mile trips in it. It's very comfortable, powerful and a real pleasure to drive. Positive handling and extremely smooth on the highway. You forget you're driving a big Caddy and think you're in a very fast sports car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
STS-V
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac STS-V info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings