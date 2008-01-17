Used 2006 Cadillac STS-V for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 200,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 104,347 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$13,295
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac STS-V
Slo-Mo-Shun,01/17/2008
First, the gentleman who described the STS-V's handling as "sloppy" is way off. As a driver of stock cars, open wheel racers and, currently, shifter karts, I assure you that the STS-V has enough handling to accomplish any manuever that could sanely be attempted on public roads. This car is nicely placed 80% of the way between an M5 and a Jag R-type. It is a tad softer than the German cars, but that's more than acceptable to me--if I want to get beat up by a stiff ride, I might as well go to a race track and drive something really fast. This is the car that persuaded me to get rid of my old BMW 750. No 5 series or E class car was able to do that.
