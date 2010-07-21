Used 2009 Cadillac STS-V for Sale Near Me

2 listings
  • 2007 Cadillac STS-V in Gray
    2007 Cadillac STS-V

    104,347 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $13,295

  • 2006 Cadillac STS-V in Black
    2006 Cadillac STS-V

    200,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

  • 5
    (100%)
Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
The Gentleman,07/21/2010
This is the ultimate sleeper performance sedan. I did add "supercharged" to both sides of the hood cowl. At speed it seems to get smoother. It does so many things well that it is hard to fault the car. I get better mileage than the sticker, 21 MPG at 75 MPH. Simply going for a drive will make you smile.
