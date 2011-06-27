  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac STS-V
  4. Used 2006 Cadillac STS-V
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Cadillac STS-V Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 STS-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,270
See STS-V Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,270
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/332.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,270
Torque439 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower469 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,270
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,270
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,270
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,270
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,270
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,270
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leather/suedeyes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,270
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,270
Front track66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.8 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight4295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,270
Exterior Colors
  • Black Raven
  • Stealth Gray
  • Light Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/suede
  • Light Gray, leather/suede
  • Ebony/Tango Red, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,270
P275/40R19 101W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,270
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See STS-V Inventory

Related Used 2006 Cadillac STS-V Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles