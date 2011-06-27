  1. Home
2007 Cadillac STS-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hugely powerful supercharged V8, nimble handling for its size, all of the STS' luxury features come standard.
  • Some plastic interior panels not quite up to German standards, only one transmission available, smallish trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Cadillac STS-V stakes out a strong claim on turf normally dominated by ace German sport sedans.

Vehicle overview

The last decade has been a good one for Cadillac, one that has seen major strides in terms of overall quality and new model debuts. Previously one of the world's premier automakers, the company experienced some embarrassing times in the '70s and '80s with underpowered, unreliable engines, too-severe downsizing and spotty build quality. Today's lineup is considerably stronger, however, with one entry in particular, the 2007 STS-V, showing the world that Cadillac can once again put out a world-class luxury sport sedan.

Cadillac's "V" series is the division's ultra-performance line, similar to Mercedes' "AMG" and BMW's "M." The heart of this road burner is a fully reworked version of the standard STS sedan's 4.4-liter V8. With more than half the parts unique to this application, including a stronger block and new cylinder heads, it's obvious that Cadillac didn't just slap a supercharger on a standard Northstar and call it a day. The end result is that this hand-built, force-fed V8 cranks out an astounding 469 horsepower and enables the STS-V to hit 60 mph in just 5 seconds flat.

A tweaked sport suspension, large (14-inch) Brembo brakes and big (255/45R18 front and 275/40R19 rear) tires complement the powerhouse engine nicely. Setting the STS-V apart from the regular STS are a mesh grille, a power bulge hood, an aggressive front airdam, unique wheels and a low-profile deck lid spoiler. The cabin features olive wood and aluminum accents as well as suede seat inserts.

The 2007 Cadillac STS-V is a serious contender in the rarefied realm of the super sport sedan. Though a BMW M5 is still the top pick for all-out performance enthusiasts, the STS-V counters by being a more livable daily driver than the hard-edged Bimmer. The highly capable Caddy also handily outclasses the Jaguar S-Type R and makes for a very interesting alternative to the Mercedes E63 AMG. If you're eyeing a big-bore luxury sport sedan, the STS-V is worth heavy consideration.

2007 Cadillac STS-V models

The 2007 Cadillac STS-V is an ultra-high-performance version of the STS luxury sport sedan. There is one fully loaded trim level. Nearly every option for the regular STS comes standard on the STS-V, including a navigation system, a sunroof, a 15-speaker Bose audio system (with satellite radio and a six-disc CD/DVD changer), xenon HID headlights, rear park assist, keyless entry/start, heated seats front and rear, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and eight-way power front seats. As this is a "V" series car, performance hardware, such as 18-inch wheels in front and 19s in back, oversized Brembo disc brakes, aerodynamic enhancements, a performance-tuned suspension, quicker steering and a limited-slip differential, is also included. There are only three options: "Thunder Gray" paint, an engine block heater and sunroof delete, the latter of which gives one a $1,200 credit.

2007 Highlights

Apart from the new "sunroof delete" option, the Cadillac STS-V storms into 2007 unchanged. It does benefit, however, from General Motors' new five-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Performance & mpg

Under the muscular hood is a supercharged 4.4-liter V8 that makes 469 hp and 439 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission that features manual-shift control. We've timed the STS-V from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 13.6 seconds, numbers more closely associated with an exotic sports car than a large luxury sedan. Braking is also strong, with a stop from 60 mph measuring just 122 feet.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are all standard, as are a tire-pressure monitor and rear park-assist system. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the standard STS scored "Good," the highest rating of four.

Driving

As you might expect, overtaking slow-moving cars or trucks requires little forethought in the Cadillac STS-V. Just dip the throttle and go. Mash the pedal and the STS-V jets forward on a huge wave of supercharged torque. The car's rather large size ultimately limits its ability to hustle through corners, but make no mistake. This big sedan can unravel a twisty road, and it's fully competent in matching or exceeding the skills of most drivers. Even though body roll is minimal when the car is pressed, the STS-V still provides a Cadillac-worthy ride over the bumps and on long interstate cruises. The sport-tuned suspension, larger wheels and tires and powerful Brembo brakes all do their part to make this a very complete, well-balanced package.

Interior

Handsomely stitched seats and tasteful wood and aluminum accents give an upscale look and feel to the 2007 Cadillac STS-V, as one would expect of a $75K luxury car. Fit and finish is generally excellent, with the exception of a few lower-quality plastic trim panels and the standard-issue "mouse hair" headliner. The standard navigation system also plays DVDs through the 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system, while rear occupants enjoy heated seats and their own climate controls. A long wheelbase (116.4 inches) allows generous legroom for rear passengers, more than they'd find in an M5 or E63. Trunk capacity, at 13.8 cubic feet, is, a couple cubes down compared to a few rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac STS-V.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Yeah Baby
Greyhound - Rex,11/15/2006
This car is extremely fast and powerful. It handles like a dream, especially at high speeds. Its braking is very reliable, but does put a lot of brake dust on the car's rims.
I Love this car!
Mr. Z,12/26/2008
Having owned a 94 STS,97 and a 98, this car surpasses all! Goes like stink, corners like it's on rails, and stops on a dime! Comfortable, notwithstanding the ride caused by the garbage tires. Shredded the rears at 15,000 miles. Never owned a car that got more attention! The younger crowd is more aware than older persons. Look forward to driving it every day.
STS-V Hauls
Jesse Garcia,08/26/2006
The STS-V is an overall fun vehicle. Its fuel economy is poor, but that is to be expected when you have 469 ponies under the hood. It handles well, accelerates like a raging bull, and handles like a sports car. I also own a Porsche 911 C4S, and it almost corners just as well. The interior fit and finish could use some help, but the exterior look is gorgeous. The stance it has makes it look like its going 100 mph standing still. Overall, the STS -V is a fun and at the same time practical sedan.
Excessive tire noise
JP,08/28/2008
I love the car except head height, and excessive tire noise, The run-flat Pirellis are so loud at 65 mph it is hard to hear the radio or have a conversation without yelling, 100 db of noise!. I plan to take the run- flats off, will need to get a spare wheel and jack though. Cadillac was no help. I asked cooperate for help with this, They said "So sad too bad" :(
See all 9 reviews of the 2007 Cadillac STS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
469 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Cadillac STS-V features & specs
