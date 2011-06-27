Vehicle overview

The last decade has been a good one for Cadillac, one that has seen major strides in terms of overall quality and new model debuts. Previously one of the world's premier automakers, the company experienced some embarrassing times in the '70s and '80s with underpowered, unreliable engines, too-severe downsizing and spotty build quality. Today's lineup is considerably stronger, however, with one entry in particular, the 2007 STS-V, showing the world that Cadillac can once again put out a world-class luxury sport sedan.

Cadillac's "V" series is the division's ultra-performance line, similar to Mercedes' "AMG" and BMW's "M." The heart of this road burner is a fully reworked version of the standard STS sedan's 4.4-liter V8. With more than half the parts unique to this application, including a stronger block and new cylinder heads, it's obvious that Cadillac didn't just slap a supercharger on a standard Northstar and call it a day. The end result is that this hand-built, force-fed V8 cranks out an astounding 469 horsepower and enables the STS-V to hit 60 mph in just 5 seconds flat.

A tweaked sport suspension, large (14-inch) Brembo brakes and big (255/45R18 front and 275/40R19 rear) tires complement the powerhouse engine nicely. Setting the STS-V apart from the regular STS are a mesh grille, a power bulge hood, an aggressive front airdam, unique wheels and a low-profile deck lid spoiler. The cabin features olive wood and aluminum accents as well as suede seat inserts.

The 2007 Cadillac STS-V is a serious contender in the rarefied realm of the super sport sedan. Though a BMW M5 is still the top pick for all-out performance enthusiasts, the STS-V counters by being a more livable daily driver than the hard-edged Bimmer. The highly capable Caddy also handily outclasses the Jaguar S-Type R and makes for a very interesting alternative to the Mercedes E63 AMG. If you're eyeing a big-bore luxury sport sedan, the STS-V is worth heavy consideration.