Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 SRX
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Sports Edition Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Retractable Cargo Shadeyes
Premium Carpeted Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" Midnight Silver Premium Painted Finish Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Sport Grilleyes
Clear Lens Tail Lampsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Touring Grilleyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Gross weight5467 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Length190.3 in.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume129.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Platinum Ice Tricoat
  • Gray Flannel Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Xenon Blue Metallic
  • Evolution Green Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leatherette
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/65R18 104H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
