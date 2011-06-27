Estimated values
1990 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$845
|$1,445
|$1,774
|Clean
|$753
|$1,290
|$1,584
|Average
|$568
|$981
|$1,205
|Rough
|$382
|$672
|$826
Estimated values
1990 Cadillac Fleetwood 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,360
|$1,774
|Clean
|$533
|$1,215
|$1,584
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$271
|$633
|$826
Estimated values
1990 Cadillac Fleetwood 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,360
|$1,774
|Clean
|$533
|$1,215
|$1,584
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$271
|$633
|$826