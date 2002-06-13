Used 1990 Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fleetwood Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,608 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,295

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,057 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1996 Cadillac Fleetwood

    56,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,135

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Fleetwood searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Fleetwood
  4. Used 1990 Cadillac Fleetwood

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Fleetwood

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Fleetwood
Overall Consumer Rating
57 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Fleetwood still tops and good
D. Crump Sr.,06/13/2002
I have owned previous Cadillac Fleetwoods from the sevevties up to this new Millenium and I must say that with the 4.5ltr engine the Fleetwood is still the standard of the world, not omitting the 4.9ltr engine but the 4.5ltr is faster in response and in performance. I quite sure all Fltwood owners will still say it is still good to be in a Fleetwood. (sixty special)
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Fleetwood
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to