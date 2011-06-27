  1. Home
Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews

2018 Escalade SUV

KJW, 05/21/2018
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Ride is very comfortable and power is great. Instrumentation is very good. No need for platinum options.

Worst Vehicle We Have Ever Purchased

Maria Almeyda, 01/31/2019
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is our fourth and last Cadillac or GM vehicle. The Escalade is a horrible vehicle. The transmission does not shift properly. In fact, the dealer replaced the original transmission at 3000 miles. The mounts have also had to be replaced as well as other parts. The controls are difficult to maneuver. Cadillac customer service in Detroit is the worst anywhere. They never acknowledge any problem, do not attempt to repair anything, and then ask you if you are satisfied. We are in the process of having our arbitration hearing as part of the lemon law process. The Escalade has been at the service shop for almost 60 days over six visits in just 11 months. Do yourself a favor and listen to the reviews. Do not buy or lease an Escalade or any GM product.

Nothing can be finer than riding in the best

John Barbee, 11/17/2018
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Forget the bells and whistles on the Cadillac, or any other full sized SUV. Drive the best. The 2018 base model Escalde has everything you need for the open road!

