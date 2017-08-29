Overall rating 7.4 / 10

America's answer to the dominance of European sport sedans, the 2018 Cadillac ATS-V offers an outstanding mix of performance, comfort and style. It's a welcome alternative to the high-performance coupes and sedans from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. You'll need to make peace with the ATS-V's few foibles, but the thrills outweigh the flaws, especially for the price.

Blessed with the inherently good bones of Cadillac's sharp-handling base ATS, the high-performance ATS-V — available as both coupe and sedan — ratchets up the car's capability several notches with a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, beefy brakes, and a trick suspension that constantly adapts in microseconds to changing road surfaces (Cadillac calls it Magnetic Ride Control). This suspension gives the ATS-V exceptional control at the racetrack, but also impressive comfort on normal roads and highways. It's easily the sharpest and most agile car in its class.

The 464-horsepower V6 engine generates absurd power for a car of this size, and it comes paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power flows to the rear wheels only, another characteristic that will speak to the enthusiast driver's heart. In our testing, the ATS-V sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, yet it still achieves EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg combined.

Capable and fast, the ATS-V sacrifices some function with its tidy cabin dimensions, cramped back seat and small trunk. We've also found its touchscreen tech interface (called CUE) slow and awkward compared to the competition, although a new-generation system in this 2018 model may remedy that.

Of course, the competition is stiff, but we're happy to see the ATS-V hold its own against its BMW M3 and M4 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 rivals.