Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS-V 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,586
|$37,871
|$40,597
|Clean
|$34,818
|$37,066
|$39,702
|Average
|$33,281
|$35,457
|$37,911
|Rough
|$31,744
|$33,847
|$36,121
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS-V 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,462
|$38,714
|$41,407
|Clean
|$35,675
|$37,891
|$40,493
|Average
|$34,100
|$36,246
|$38,667
|Rough
|$32,525
|$34,601
|$36,840