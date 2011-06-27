Overall rating

In 2016, Cadillac launched the ATS-V, painting unmistakable targets on the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63. Previously, Cadillac tasked its larger CTS-V with doing the heavy lifting against rivals across two segments. The arrival of the smaller ATS-V allowed for a separation of powers, enabling the CTS-V to take its rightful place at the top of the mega-power supersedan class while the ATS-V faced off much more squarely against the compact German contemporaries.

Essentially identical to last year's car, the 2017 ATS-V is blessed with the inherently good bones of the sharp-handling base ATS. The performance-oriented ATS-V ratchets the capability up several notches with an electronically controlled differential and Magnetic Ride Control adaptive dampers, which help provide the car with real-world ride compliance and racetrack capability. In the relatively lean, compact ATS, this hardware really shines.

A standard six-speed manual gearbox clearly signals that the ATS-V is an enthusiast's car. Paired to a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 that's a juiced-up version of what's in the CTS V-Sport, the ATS-V directs 464 hp to its rear wheels only. This potency eclipses the M3's twin-turbo inline-6 by 39 horsepower (or by 20 hp for Competition Package-equipped M3s) and in our testing allows the ATS-V to reach 60 mph in a hair more than 4 seconds. A set of huge Brembo brakes are standard.

Capable and fast as it is, the ATS-V gives up some functionality due to its tidy cabin dimensions. Its backseat is cramped for its segment, and the trunk has limited room. We've also found its standard, touch-based CUE multimedia interface to be somewhat awkward and slow compared to its competition. These considerations are real-world counterpoints to the car's sporting prowess.

The closest rivals to the ATS-V are the aforementioned German standard bearers, with the BMW being the closest in spirit. Its spacious interior and similar performance profile mean the BMW M3 sedan and M4 coupe are well-matched, while the Mercedes-AMG C63's more dramatic cabin environment and a scintillating twin-turbo V8 trump them both. Elsewhere, the Lexus RC F coupe delivers thrills with its non-turbocharged V8, but it doesn't provide a four-door variant, the Cadillac's nimble feel or a manual gearbox. Ultimately, if you can make peace with the 2017 Cadillac ATS-V's few foibles, you're going to love the thrills you get, especially for the price.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Cadillac ATS-V include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. A Teen Driver system, which can be used to set and monitor certain vehicle parameters for young drivers, is a new standard feature this year.

The ATS-V’s panic braking performance in our testing of a 2016 Coupe is exemplary, reaching a stop from 60 mph in 99 feet. This is a world-class result, right up there with mega-buck supercars.

As noted above, the Safety and Security package adds lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert and rear side airbags for the sedan. However, this package is not compatible with the Track Performance package.

In government crash tests, the four-door ATS-V earned a top score of five stars for side-impact safety. No frontal-impact score was available for the ATS-V at publishing time, but the regular ATS earned a five-star rating.