Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 ATS-V
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Amazing caddy!

Dan Levenson , 04/29/2018
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I pre-ordered the car based on a year of research, it has exceeded my expectations. It is an amazing machine, great performance, awesome looks, and definitely unique when out on the road. There is so much power, no matter what gear, speed or RPM you are at, you are never needing more. The handling is phenomenal, great features and quality build. I love this car!

ATS-V Saved me

Vik, 08/13/2018
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I loved my ATS-V. Wasn't perfect but it was super fun! But unfortunately i only had it for about 2years then I rolled it 5 times in the freeway. Got out of the car with minor scratches

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best unknown Cadillac ever

Eric, 03/08/2019
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

ATS-V M3-4 BMW killer. Controllable Fast, 23 mpg. Rare not many out there Only Caddy my friends drool over ,! 2016/ Crystal Frost limited edition Coupe/auto

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
