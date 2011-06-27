Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Consumer Reviews
Amazing caddy!
Dan Levenson , 04/29/2018
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
I pre-ordered the car based on a year of research, it has exceeded my expectations. It is an amazing machine, great performance, awesome looks, and definitely unique when out on the road. There is so much power, no matter what gear, speed or RPM you are at, you are never needing more. The handling is phenomenal, great features and quality build. I love this car!
Report Abuse
ATS-V Saved me
Vik, 08/13/2018
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
I loved my ATS-V. Wasn't perfect but it was super fun! But unfortunately i only had it for about 2years then I rolled it 5 times in the freeway. Got out of the car with minor scratches
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best unknown Cadillac ever
Eric, 03/08/2019
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
ATS-V M3-4 BMW killer. Controllable Fast, 23 mpg. Rare not many out there Only Caddy my friends drool over ,! 2016/ Crystal Frost limited edition Coupe/auto
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the ATS-V
Related Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade