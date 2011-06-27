Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Consumer Reviews

Dan Levenson , 04/29/2018 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I pre-ordered the car based on a year of research, it has exceeded my expectations. It is an amazing machine, great performance, awesome looks, and definitely unique when out on the road. There is so much power, no matter what gear, speed or RPM you are at, you are never needing more. The handling is phenomenal, great features and quality build. I love this car!