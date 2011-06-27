Update: While driving home one day on the freeway (at less than the speed limit), someone was merging into me and I changed lanes. The steering overcompensated and it caused an accident which damaged the rear bumper. The experience with the dealership and with Cadillac was horrendous. They quoted 6k for repairs and refused to give me a timeframe, it took over 4 months at a cost of over 19k until I got the car back, and they refused to check the steering system of the car or even write it down. Since I no longer feel confident in the safety of this vehicle, and since Cadillac made no real attempt to help, I cannot in good conscience recommend this car to anyone. I contacted corporate who assigned a rep, she called the dealership, said the car was at a paint shop and she didn’t know which one, and closed the case. This was my second new V-series, and 6th new vehicle from GM. I recommend a brand that cares about their customers, which is clearly not Cadillac. /Update Cadillac has created something truly unique with the ATS-V series coupe, and I wanted to write this review to share my honest experiences with this car from the perspective of a person who works, goes to school, has a family, and uses it as his daily driver. To begin with I want to start with the tremendous value of this vehicle. If you look around you can find a great deal on a new or slightly used ATS-V, which instantly makes it within the grasp of a lot more people, making it a steal to buy one at the moment. Next I will briefly talk about performance. This car has more power than anyone would ever need for driving purposes, while having enough extra to have fun at the track if you do want to take it to the limits. I have the version with a manual 6 speed which is an amazing transmission, and really in normal driving you don't even need the 5th or 6th gear. 1st gear will take you you to 37MPH if you want to have fun, or you can shift sooner for when the family is in the car. With the rev matching (which can be easily turned on or off via paddle shifters) and in touring mode you can have a nice gentle ride, although my kids prefer when I'm in sport mode with the slightly more connected suspension. You can choose the level at which you are connected to the road and can adjust the electronic assists to your liking. I want to address comfort and interior quality. The seats are bolstered and very comfortable (I have the regular seats, the Recaro's are also nice, but are narrower and the interior finish is nice. A lot of reviewers seem to dislike the gauge cluster and the touch controls for the radio. To be honest, I have never had an issue with either of those. The gauge cluster has all of the information you need, and I never look at it except for fuel level since the HUD gives me all the information I really need for driving. I know there are some digital clusters out there that are fancy and can look nicer, but in reality when you are driving you should at least pretend to be looking at the road. As for the touch controls, the ATS-V has Android auto and Apple Carplay, and I have never actually touched the controls on the radio because I use the buttons that are integrated on the steering wheel and the touchscreen. I can see this as being annoying to some, and I agree that actual buttons would probably have been a better option, but it's not enough to justify not getting the car. I also like that the touchscreen is actually integrated into the dashboard rather than a random screen placed on it as if it were an afterthought like so many of the German's like to do. Other than that, the back seats are small, but great for kids (perfect family car, especially with an outlet in the back and 4g connectivity), there are a lot of compartments and storage space (including a compartment behind the stereo that also doubles as a charging mat), and the only real complaint I have with the interior is that the cupholders in the front are behind the shifter, and since I have the manual it can be slightly annoying if you actually decide to use them. With that said, I have a manual in a Cadillac, so I can't really complain too much. Finally, there is the exterior styling. This is obviously subjective, but I think that the front of the car is edgy and beautiful, while the back is more of a classic Cadillac conservative styling. The important thing to note is how few of these cars are around, I have had many people tell me how much they love the look of my car, and a big part of that is because you rarely see them. I have seen only 2 other V-Series coupes since I've had this car, and both were different colors (and one was driven by one of my law school professors who randomly switches between cars). The BMW M3 is a beautiful car, but they are a dime a dozen. I think this car looks nicer, plus with the relative rarity it gives it a nice edge since you see so few of them.

