2016 Cadillac ATS-V Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Handles like a sports car but without the punishing ride quality
  • abundant power for quick acceleration
  • all-new status ensures rarity.
  • CUE electronics interface can be frustrating to use
  • backseat and trunk are small for the class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

As America's answer to Germany's dominance in the sport sedan arena, Cadillac's 2016 ATS-V provides you with the right mix of excellent performance and comfort, while offering a lower starting price than a comparable BMW. And it's a completely new car, so you'll appreciate its exclusivity in your neighborhood. Why else should you consider this hot new Cadillac? Read more below.

Vehicle overview

Think of the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V sedan and coupe as the second phase of Cadillac's attack on Germany's greatest sport sedans. The first phase started back in 2004 with the original CTS-V. Though plenty fast, the CTS-V was just too bulky to be nimble, which meant it was always playing catch-up with its compact, agile rivals like the BMW M3. But now the top-dog CTS-V has taken its rightful place as a midsize super-sedan, a gap has opened for the new, pint-sized ATS-V to fly Cadillac's flag in the face of M3 and friends.

Available as a coupe or sedan, the new ATS-V is designed to go toe to toe with BMW's M3 and M4.

The regular ATS has been out for a few years now, and we've lauded its capable handling. The ATS-V has made it even more exceptional. GM's much-lauded Magnetic Ride Control adaptive dampers come standard, providing supreme composure when you're blasting around a racetrack and impressive compliance when you're traversing uneven urban streets. And now that those dampers (along with various other sport-tuned components) are paired with a properly compact car, Cadillac has all the ingredients for a no-excuses performer in this segment.

Of course, if you want to compete with Germany's finest, you've got to pack some serious hardware under the hood, too. Those hoping for a V8 may find the ATS-V's standard twin-turbocharged V6 a bit disappointing, but only until they get behind the wheel. Borrowed from the hot-rod CTS Vsport, the 3.6-liter V6 pumps out 464 hp in this application, outpacing the M3's twin-turbo inline-6 by 39 horses (and the Vsport's version by 44). Per Cadillac's estimates, it'll get you to 60 mph in under 4 seconds. That's quick enough to get any enthusiast's heart pumping.

As rewarding as the ATS-V's diminutive dimensions can be on the road, they're less helpful when it comes to versatility. The Caddy has one of the least accommodating backseats among cars of this type, and its trunk is similarly compromised. Also, the standard touch-based CUE interface can be slow and unintuitive at times; we feel it's generally outclassed by the competition. These are real-world shortcomings that merit close review by prospective buyers.

If you're looking for ATS-V alternatives, they're mostly the usual suspects. The BMW M3 sedan and M4 coupe offer competitive performance and more interior space, while the Mercedes-AMG C63 boasts a richer cabin environment and a twin-turbo V8. A new arrival with all-natural V8 power is the Lexus RC F coupe, but it lacks both a four-door variant (for now) and the Cadillac's nimble feel. Ultimately, if you can make peace with the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V's few foibles, you're going to love the thrills you get for the price.

2016 Cadillac ATS-V models

The 2016 Cadillac ATS-V is a high-performance compact luxury car offered as either a five-passenger sedan or a four-passenger coupe. Both come in a single well-equipped trim level.

The new 2016 Cadillac ATS-V comes in just one trim level, but various options packages are available.

Standard features include a carbon-fiber hood, 18-inch alloy wheels, Brembo performance brakes, a sport suspension with adaptive suspension dampers (Magnetic Ride Control), an electronic limited-slip differential, adjustable driving modes, heated auto-dimming mirrors, automatic headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, remote ignition (automatic transmission only), keyless entry and ignition, ambient interior lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front sport seats (with power side bolsters and manual thigh extensions), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver memory settings.

Note that the sedan gets a fixed (non-folding) rear seatback by default, while the coupe comes standard with split folding rear seatbacks.

Standard electronics features include OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and WiFi hotspot capability), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, wireless cell phone charging, a 5.7-inch color driver information display in the gauge cluster, the Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system (including an 8-inch central display, voice controls and Pandora Internet radio integration) and a Bose audio system (seven speakers for the sedan, nine speakers for the coupe) with three USB ports, an SD card slot, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

A few options packages are available. The Carbon Fiber package adds carbon-fiber exterior trim and a body-color rear spoiler. The Luxury package adds xenon headlights, an upgraded Bose surround-sound audio system (10 speakers for the sedan, 12 speakers for the coupe), a 110-volt power outlet, a navigation system and (for the sedan) split folding rear seatbacks. The Safety and Security package (requires Luxury package) adds additional anti-theft measures, automatic high beam control, automatic wipers, a head-up display, lane-departure warning, lane-departure intervention, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert and (for the sedan) rear side airbags.

The Track Performance package includes the Carbon Fiber package, though it cannot be ordered with the Luxury package (and therefore the Safety and Security package is out, too). It adds the navigation system, a performance data and video recorder (enabling high-resolution, shareable videos of track driving with data overlays) and a low-mass battery. It also deletes the standard carpeted floor mats, tire inflation kit and tow hooks, but these items can be added back via the Protection package.

Additional options include a sunroof (requires Luxury package), red or gold brake calipers, Recaro sport seats and microfiber steering wheel and shift knob trim.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 ATS-V is an all-new, high-performance variant of the regular ATS sedan and coupe.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Cadillac ATS-V is powered by a turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine rated at 464 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while the transmission options are a six-speed manual (including automatic rev-matching on downshifts) and an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters. According to Cadillac, the ATS-V can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the ATS-V is respectable, with 19 mpg combined (16/24) from automatic-equipped cars. Manuals earn 1 less mpg on the highway.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

As noted above, the Safety and Security package adds lane-departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert and rear side airbags for the sedan. However, this package is not compatible with the Track Performance package.

As of this writing, the ATS-V had not been crash tested. In government tests, the regular 2016 ATS sedan came up aces with an overall score of five stars out of five, including five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side impact safety.

Driving

The 2016 Cadillac ATS-V's tidy dimensions, athletic chassis and precise steering make it feel right at home on a racetrack, but that's expected in this rarefied segment. What's surprising is the ATS-V's extraordinary compliance on the street. Thanks to its electronically adjustable Magnetic Ride Control (MRC) suspension dampers, this Caddy can cruise comfortably all day in Touring mode, with Sport and Track modes at the ready if an opportunity presents itself. That's a distinct improvement over the regular ATS with its optional sport suspension, which lacks MRC and serves up a stiff-legged ride as a result.

Finally, the 2016 ATS-V is a Cadillac that wholly matches the performance of the world's best small sport luxury sedans.

As for the turbocharged V6, it's a brute, albeit a pleasantly refined one. There's enough force on tap that you should warn your passengers before you plant your right foot, and even then, you're likely to hear some startled noises. The automatic transmission is smooth and smart, but the manual shifter adds value with its unusual "no-lift shift" feature, allowing you to keep your foot on the gas during gearchanges.

Interior

The 2016 Cadillac ATS-V's interior is trimmed with generally upscale materials, including carbon-fiber accents and exposed stitching that help set it apart from lesser ATS models. The available two-tone upholstery adds some spice, too, while the optional Recaro sport seats are a boon in spirited driving, if perhaps a bit constricting in daily use. Certain aspects are a little disappointing (the gauge cluster, for example, has an oddly basic look), but overall we think it's a suitably premium environment.

The V's interior isn't dramatically different from what you'll find in a regular ATS, but the available two-tone upholstery can spice it up.

The standard CUE infotainment interface is more of a hit-or-miss affair. It consists of a beautifully rendered central touchscreen that responds to tapping, swiping or spreading gestures, mimicking smartphones and tablets, while a bank of auxiliary buttons below the screen affords direct access to climate and audio functions. Both the screen and the physical buttons provide "haptic" feedback by pulsing to confirm your touch. There's some pretty cool technology here, but in practice, we've found that the system can be slow to respond, sometimes even failing to register the input at all. Moreover, its virtual controls can seem unintuitive, especially when you're trying to make adjustments at speed. In our experience, most rival interfaces are easier and more gratifying to use.

The ATS-V sedan's backseat is tighter than the norm for small luxury sedans, bordering on cramped for taller passengers. If you plan to use the rear quarters on a regular basis, the BMW M3 or Mercedes C63 may serve you better. The ATS-V coupe's backseat is also smaller than average, but if you're shopping for a two-door car, you may be more forgiving. Either way, trunk space will be at a premium -- 10.4 cubic feet of capacity is subpar for the class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(20%)
4.0
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Caddie makes a World-class sport sedan!
Tucker Maclain,03/24/2016
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This car can't be compared to a Camry or Accord, but rather a BMW M4 or Mercedes AMG C63 S. When compared to those cars, they're all pretty even. The Caddie has the nicest powerband with the twin-turbo. The 8 speed automatic (GM 8L90) is borrowed from the 650hp Corvette Z-06, so in the application it's pretty bullet-proof and understressed. It shifts every bit as quickly as Porsche's PDK. It's a wonderful driver. You really can't describe it, but rather you have to drive it to understand. It feels as though it is on rails. The interior quality is very high. The Cadillac CUE has been updated and I don't mind it a bit. It is a little slower to adjust fan speed or temp. People have complained on the BMW fanboy site "Bimmerpost" that the instument panel looks out dated. I think it's fine. It has a totally cool, configurable HUD like an F-16 fighter that really makes the instrument panel unnecessary. All 3 of these top-notch sports sedans have their own personalities and whichever you pick will get you a winner. What I liked about the Caddie was that performance-wise or, really any measure, it is the equal of Europe's best. The Caddie gives up NOTHING in performance, comfort, of technology. Numerous outings from Willow Springs to the Nurburgring have shown it at least equal to BMW and Mercedes best. The Caddie has touring/sport/ track modes that adjust damping/shiting and other parameters that make it excel as a daily driver. The back seat is pretty cramped--seriously. Not for adults. I didn't buy it for the back seat though. All that should go into my back seat is a piece of soft luggage. The Caddie is 10s of thousands of dollars less than the other two and is arguable better. And finally, you can feel good about driving an American car. I NEVER thought I would own a GM car. It's a new company though. the 2016 ATS-V, Camaro, CTS-V, and Corvette Z-06 are all world class cars at bargain prices. No longer is driving one a compromise. They are among the best. I am more impressed with this car every time I drive it. That engine and and automatic transmission are absolutely stunning. The chassis is very stiff. The feature list is high. It's an amazing vehicle. Other cars I considered were the CTS-V, the Corvette Z-06 (way too cramped for me), the Jaguar F-Type R, and the Porsche 911. I'm very happy with my choice.
Thoroughly Impressed!
Brian Jared,11/06/2017
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought this 2016 ATS-V Coupe used with 14K miles on it four months ago. I traded in a BMW 530i which I drove and loved for nine years. I have previously owned 2 Porsche 911's and a Porsche 944T (Yeah, I'm an older guy). I have only owned this vehicle a short time so I cannot speak to reliability issues other than to say the car had all the records and had been maintained by the dealership who sold it to me. Those records only indicate routine maintenance. I will start with the downsides. The backseat is for luggage, children, or an extremely crowded short trip for an adult. The car is essentially a two-seater, but that is what I bought it for. Getting in and out isn't the easiest, but it is a coupe. Compared to the Corvette and the Porsche Cayman S, it is much easier. I am not a fan of the touch-screen technology utilized throughout. I think it takes attention away from the road to a degree that buttons and dials do not. Also, the piano black color shows fingerprints quickly. I always carry a cloth to touch it up. And of course, when it comes to gas mileage, it is gonna cost you more. Those are the bad things. Lets talk about the good. PERFORMANCE! This thing is a rocket which handles so predictably, and gives you so many options as to how you want to set it up, that I just make excuses to get into it and drive. The Tour mode is remarkably comfortable for grocery store runs or cruising on the highway, but moving to Track Mode transforms the car. I really feel as if I get the best of both worlds. The Recaro chair upgrade is a must - I have never had a seat that was so supportive and yet flexible in how I want it to feel. As a driver's car, as opposed to a family car, this is an extremely comfortable and confident ride. It is both the fastest and best handling car I have ever owned. I chose it over a 2016 Corvette Z06, 2016 BMW M4, and 2014 Porsche Cayman S. All were amazing cars, but the decision came down to comfort and cost. All four of the cars I drove were impressive, but the Caddy was just easier to get in and out of for this 66 yo. That probably isn't an issue for most. The cost also was a factor. It was between $7-14K cheaper than the other three with less mileage on it. But most of all, the ATS-V just blew me away with its performance. I did not ever think I would buy a Cadillac, but I did, and I could not be more thrilled. If it proves to be reliable, then I will hang on to it for quite a while. Updated Review: 11/3/18 - 18 months with this car and I continue to look for excuses to drive it. I recently took a solo round-trip drive from Florida to Illinois and Wisconsin, putting 3400 miles on in 2 1/2 weeks - the car was a pleasure on the long haul. I have only done routine maintenance (all covered by warranty) and I have been more than pleased with the reliability of this higher-end performance car. I repeat what I said in the initial review about the piano-black touch screen being a pain, but if that is my biggest complaint about this vehicle, then I have little to gripe about. I highly recommend this car.
Wow, you must test drive this car.
ron stock,01/09/2017
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This car equals the corvette with the 6,2 base engine; acceleration, steering, figure eight time, g-force, and braking. Every-else is a matter of personal opinion. Most coupes and sedans all have the same look trying to look like the modern re-design of the BMW 7 series. Cadillac dares to be different. I love it for being distinctive. It is real sleeper and real surprise to lesser cars who challenge you at a stoplight. The CUE computer management is much maligned as a way to find something wrong with the V series, I find the CUE easy to learn and use, not slow in any way. I read a review that criticized the automatic transmission. The V transmission is the same one in the corvette and is quite a thrill in race mode.
Perfectly American - An Honest Review
Samual Dollar,10/18/2018
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Update: While driving home one day on the freeway (at less than the speed limit), someone was merging into me and I changed lanes. The steering overcompensated and it caused an accident which damaged the rear bumper. The experience with the dealership and with Cadillac was horrendous. They quoted 6k for repairs and refused to give me a timeframe, it took over 4 months at a cost of over 19k until I got the car back, and they refused to check the steering system of the car or even write it down. Since I no longer feel confident in the safety of this vehicle, and since Cadillac made no real attempt to help, I cannot in good conscience recommend this car to anyone. I contacted corporate who assigned a rep, she called the dealership, said the car was at a paint shop and she didn’t know which one, and closed the case. This was my second new V-series, and 6th new vehicle from GM. I recommend a brand that cares about their customers, which is clearly not Cadillac. /Update Cadillac has created something truly unique with the ATS-V series coupe, and I wanted to write this review to share my honest experiences with this car from the perspective of a person who works, goes to school, has a family, and uses it as his daily driver. To begin with I want to start with the tremendous value of this vehicle. If you look around you can find a great deal on a new or slightly used ATS-V, which instantly makes it within the grasp of a lot more people, making it a steal to buy one at the moment. Next I will briefly talk about performance. This car has more power than anyone would ever need for driving purposes, while having enough extra to have fun at the track if you do want to take it to the limits. I have the version with a manual 6 speed which is an amazing transmission, and really in normal driving you don't even need the 5th or 6th gear. 1st gear will take you you to 37MPH if you want to have fun, or you can shift sooner for when the family is in the car. With the rev matching (which can be easily turned on or off via paddle shifters) and in touring mode you can have a nice gentle ride, although my kids prefer when I'm in sport mode with the slightly more connected suspension. You can choose the level at which you are connected to the road and can adjust the electronic assists to your liking. I want to address comfort and interior quality. The seats are bolstered and very comfortable (I have the regular seats, the Recaro's are also nice, but are narrower and the interior finish is nice. A lot of reviewers seem to dislike the gauge cluster and the touch controls for the radio. To be honest, I have never had an issue with either of those. The gauge cluster has all of the information you need, and I never look at it except for fuel level since the HUD gives me all the information I really need for driving. I know there are some digital clusters out there that are fancy and can look nicer, but in reality when you are driving you should at least pretend to be looking at the road. As for the touch controls, the ATS-V has Android auto and Apple Carplay, and I have never actually touched the controls on the radio because I use the buttons that are integrated on the steering wheel and the touchscreen. I can see this as being annoying to some, and I agree that actual buttons would probably have been a better option, but it's not enough to justify not getting the car. I also like that the touchscreen is actually integrated into the dashboard rather than a random screen placed on it as if it were an afterthought like so many of the German's like to do. Other than that, the back seats are small, but great for kids (perfect family car, especially with an outlet in the back and 4g connectivity), there are a lot of compartments and storage space (including a compartment behind the stereo that also doubles as a charging mat), and the only real complaint I have with the interior is that the cupholders in the front are behind the shifter, and since I have the manual it can be slightly annoying if you actually decide to use them. With that said, I have a manual in a Cadillac, so I can't really complain too much. Finally, there is the exterior styling. This is obviously subjective, but I think that the front of the car is edgy and beautiful, while the back is more of a classic Cadillac conservative styling. The important thing to note is how few of these cars are around, I have had many people tell me how much they love the look of my car, and a big part of that is because you rarely see them. I have seen only 2 other V-Series coupes since I've had this car, and both were different colors (and one was driven by one of my law school professors who randomly switches between cars). The BMW M3 is a beautiful car, but they are a dime a dozen. I think this car looks nicer, plus with the relative rarity it gives it a nice edge since you see so few of them.
See all 10 reviews of the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
464 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V features & specs

More about the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
More About This Model

Quick Summary
That the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V deftly communicates an imminent slide at 90 mph on a racetrack belies its ability to be a perfectly reasonable daily driver.

This competitor to BMW's M3 and M4 is available in coupe and sedan body styles with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed paddle-shifted automatic transmission. The only available engine is a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6. It's good for 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque and sends its power to the rear wheels.


How Does It Drive on the Track?
Saying that the ATS-V is fast is obvious. Saying that it's enjoyable is somewhat less so. Being fast isn't hard. GM has a long history of making fast cars. Making them enjoyable, Corvette Stingray aside, has been a trouble spot — even relatively recently. It's the details, the rare mix of rewarding feedback, speed and sound that earn this dual-merit badge of honor. And the ATS-V, in most arenas, is successful.

Certainly its biggest achievement comes in balancing stunning on-track abilities with the requirements of no-compromise daily use. On track the ATS-V is an instrument of rapid precision.

Its steering redirects the machine without hesitation, provides ample feedback about front grip and is quick enough for track duty. Its engine, brakes and transmission manage the heat generated by a car this powerful and weighty. And it's got tricks up its sleeve like Performance Traction Management and no-lift shifting, which make it both faster and more clever than many of its competitors.

Which Transmission Is Right for Me?
Both transmissions work well but each serves a different buyer. The eight-speed, though highly competent (naturally, manual downshifts are rev-matched), is less involving. Leave it in Drive and the brainpower otherwise reserved for shifting is free for steering and braking, which makes the experience different but not necessarily better. It's potently effective, though. If going fast is all that matters, this is your transmission.

The manual transmission, however, isn't just your average gate rower. We're always skeptical when anyone tells us that no-lift shifting is a good idea on a road course, so we approached the advice this time with equal suspicion. Then we tried it. Careful calibration has produced a system capable of midcorner flat shifts that won't upset the chassis. It works, it's not abusive and there's no reason to avoid it. Auto rev-matching on downshifts also works remarkably well.

Though it lacks a carbon-ceramic rotor option, braking is an ATS-V strength. This, says Cadillac, is a case of wanting the car to be track-ready in base form. Competitors add carbon brake packages for about $8,000. In case repeated slowing from 145 mph to 35 mph isn't enough to convince you, consider that we never once witnessed a change in pedal feel or response over extended lapping sessions.

On track, the ATS-V works right. It's clear track use was a huge component of its development process. Only higher ambient temperatures will wring potential shortcomings from this otherwise competent package.

How Does It Drive on the Street?
Like its Magnetic Ride Control forebears, the ATS-V is strikingly serene in street use. Touring mode (one of four driver-adjustable settings — Touring, Sport, Track, Snow/Ice) produces well-controlled body motions without being jarring. It's a satisfying compromise that feels neither too soft nor too busy. Sport and Track modes increase throttle and transmission response as well as ramping up steering effort and suspension damping rates.

The eight-speed transmission makes few compromises in either environment, and on the street when demands are light, it glides seamlessly between gears in a way that makes most dual-clutch transmissions seem utterly gratuitous.

Optional 16-way-adjustable Recaro seats manage to be both supportive and comfortable. The trick is suede inserts, which hold occupants in place without the need for massive bolsters.

What Technologies Make It Work?
Standard magnetorheological dampers are the real magic in the mix. They manage to smother potholes on the street and still provide track-capable damping. This strategy, because of its latitude and rapid response, is among the most effective adjustable suspension options available today.

Another key to the ATS-V's do-it-all character is the standard electronic differential's ability to precisely control its locking rate in specific situations. A tight differential isn't what you want in the mall parking lot, and an open differential paired with this much power is worthless on the track. Accordingly, the differential's calibration changes with each driving mode.

Performance traction management, the ATS-V's configurable stability and traction control system, provides a huge range of control over the car's chassis. Its most aggressive setting, PTM 5, only intervenes when powerslides are big enough to slow the pace.

What About the Weight?
Hotshot hardware comes with a cost, however. In the ATS-V that cost is sheer heft. At about 3,750 pounds, the ATS-V is at least 200 pounds heavier than the last BMW M4 we tested. This despite a standard carbon-fiber hood.

Only a back-to-back drive with the M3/M4 brethren will discern exactly how detrimental the weight actually is. But since the M3/M4 twins were the primary benchmark in the ATS-V's development, it seems unlikely that they would wind up faster around a track, even if they are lighter.

Part of the weight over the standard ATS comes from significant chassis bracing — including a substantial aluminum shear panel that spans the gap between the front crossmember and the footwell area of the chassis. The result is a 25 percent increase in stiffness over the standard ATS body. There are also 16 new or redesigned bushings, plus two spherical bearings in the suspension.

What's the Interior Like?
Though it shares its basic design with the standard car, the ATS-V's interior is a step up in materials. Carbon-fiber trim and stitched seams give it a higher-grade feel, too.

CUE, Cadillac's infotainment and connectivity interface remains, along with the standard ATS's haptic-feedback buttons. Though the overall design is attractive, it lacks the simple, effective usability of most competitors.

On the upside, however, the optional Performance Data Recorder, which overlays the car's vitals and performance data on 720p video, is a genuinely engaging toy and a valuable learning tool for track driving.

How Much Does It Cost?
The base price for the ATS-V sedan is $61,460, with the coupe starting at $63,660. This pricing undercuts the M3/M4 twins by about $1,500 in both cases, but it's close enough to be insignificant when options are considered. Though there's no arguing with the ATS-V's comfort, luxury and track ability, it's chasing a proven competitor with a loyal constituency.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
It's no secret that the 2015 BMW M3 and M4 are the ATS-V's primary targets, so to ignore them in this equation would be a massive mistake. Both BMWs combine speed, comfort and luxury in a way no other car has ever matched in this segment.

Though it's a very different sort of hot rod, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG sedan deserves an honorable mention here as the tire-smoker of the bunch. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes the most torque in the segment at 479 lb-ft. The C63 is also available in coupe form with a 451-hp 6.2-liter V8.

Lexus' 2015 RC F Coupe is available only with two doors and lacks the performance focus of the others in the group. Still, it's a strikingly smooth operator with real performance capability.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
Maybe you're a patriot, maybe you like to see the home team win or maybe you just like to be different. The ATS-V gets you all three in a no-compromise package that's every bit as capable and comfortable as the German offerings.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Overview

The Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V is offered in the following submodels: ATS-V Sedan, ATS-V Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Base is priced between $42,777 and$45,877 with odometer readings between 10056 and22915 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Cadillac ATS-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Cadillac ATS-V for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2016 ATS-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,777 and mileage as low as 10056 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V.

Can't find a used 2016 Cadillac ATS-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac ATS-V for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,903.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,456.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac ATS-V for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,759.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,023.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Cadillac ATS-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

