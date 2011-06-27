Close

Ken Batchelor Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas

Ken Batchelor Cadillac - Preowned is excited to offer this 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security has met those standards. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security is the perfect example of the modern luxury. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac ATS-V Sedan. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan is a pre-owned vehicle. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. Fast and exciting, this Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Cadillac. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. More information about the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan: The Cadillac ATS competes with other compact luxury cars from BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Lexus. While previous efforts had focused on comfort over performance, the ATS represents a firm departure, with Cadillac opting to compete with BMW on performance, emphasizing rear-wheel-drive handling and a lightweight body structure. Improved torque from the turbocharged engine and a sporty new coupe only add to the Cadillac's appeal. Interesting features of this model are a variety of fuel efficient engines, Cadillac style and luxury, Excellent handling, and rear-wheel drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AN5SYXG0109956

Stock: 5084055

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-06-2020