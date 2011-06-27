Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$45,003Great Deal | $2,121 below market
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base11,230 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 18906 miles below market average!Red Obsession Tintcoat 2017 Cadillac ATS-VRWD 3.6L V6 8-Speed AutomaticFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY8H0118137
Stock: PJA118137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $43,995Great Deal | $3,306 below market
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base15,154 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
All Things Automotive - Mc Connellsburg / Pennsylvania
Here's another one you won't find very easily. Check out this 2017 Cadillac ATS-V in Crystal White Tricoat with a high performance 3.6L twin turbo V6! This car is decked with all the options like, heated leather seats, navigation, moon roof, forward collision warning with lane keep assist, Heads up display, Bose Premium sound with am/fm/xm radio, remote start, back up camera, ground effects, spoiler, and 18 sport wheels. While in our shop, it received an oil change, complete brake service, tire rotation, and a fresh PA state inspection!!!Thinking of making a trip to ATA? Check out our reviews on Facebook and Google to see what our customers are saying about us! ALSO We guarantee Maryland and West Virginia state inspection! Need accessories with our vehicle? Our CarQuest Parts and Accessories store has you covered! Your time is important to us and we strive to make this easy with straightforward pricing, no hidden fees, and a non-commission sales staff!! Please call, email or text for more information. We are confident you'll find your visit to All Things Automotive very refreshing!! Your hometown car store!!! - Right across from Richards Farm and Dairy in scenic Fulton County. #RelyonATA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SY4H0143375
Stock: ZPC3H375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $44,989Great Deal | $2,470 below market
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base9,506 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Joe Machens Ford Lincoln - Columbia / Missouri
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base Velocity Red Advanced Security Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Driver Awareness Package, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Gray Brembo Calipers, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Luxury Package, Power Sliding Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" x 9" Fr & 18" x 9.5" Rr Dark Finish.If you live in Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Fulton, Moberly, Sedalia, Camdenton, Montgomery City, St Louis, Kansas City or anywhere else in Missouri you can be sure that we will provide you the best value on the best selection of vehicles. With over 1,000 new, pre-owned and certified vehicles available at our Columbia location, we are your one stop when you are shopping for your next vehicle! When you decide on your vehicle, we offer top notch, on-site financial services professionals who will make qualifying for your lease or loan a simple, easy process. After the sale, our Ford and Lincoln Certified Service Department will keep you on the road with quality Ford and Lincoln parts and guaranteed labor. Stop by and see us in person, give us a call or visit us at www.machensford.com Joe Machens Ford Lincoln has been serving Missouri for 50 years. Our commitment to service continues with one simple goal: to treat you so well that you don’t want to do business anywhere else!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY1H0202316
Stock: F10047A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $42,920Great Deal
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base24,181 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Edinburg - Edinburg / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SYXH0197425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $47,777Good Deal | $3,946 below market
Certified 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base16,079 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
SUPER RARE 6-SPEED MANUAL ATS-V / CLEAN CARFAX & 1 OWNER / ONLY 16,000 MILES / MSRP WAS $76,600 / FULL CARBON FIBER PKG $5000 / RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS $2300 / LUXURY SEATING PKG $2500 / PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER $2300 / POWER SUNROOF $1050 / GOLD BREMBO BRAKES $595 / SAFETY & SECURITY PKG $1850 / NAVIGATION / BOSE SURROUND SOUND / CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM2017 Cadillac ATS-V 3.6L V6 RWD 6-Speed Manual4D Sedan, 3.6L V6, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Black Raven, Jet Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, 110-Volt Power Receptacle, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Security Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Carbon Fiber Package, Composite Non-Carbon Black Rocker Extensions, Dark Gold Brembo Calipers, Driver Awareness Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Stage Frontal Air Bags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Extra-Aero Rear Spoiler, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Gray Brembo Calipers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Lock Control Steering Column, Locking Fuel Door, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Split-Folding Seat, Recaro Performance Seats, Safety & Security Package, Shielded Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Sport Alloy Pedals, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18 x 9 Fr/18 x 9.5 Rr Polished Finish.Odometer is 11204 miles below market average!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SY4H0167966
Stock: CPR3685
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $44,997Fair Deal | $1,278 below market
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base9,110 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Web - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**CAR WEB CERTIFIED** 2017 CADILLAC ATS-V COUPE with ONLY ONE OWNER AND A CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT. UNDER FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY..... ONLY 8,000 miles.....Black on Black loaded with options like driver assist, heads up display, navigation, back up camera, power moon roof, 19 polished wheels, rear spoiler, blue tooth, XM radio, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise and so much more! Please visit our web site at www.carwebinc.com for more detailed information and a free car fax report. To set up an appointment for test drive, please contact our sales team at 571-383-8106. Vehicle sold with 1 month or 1000 mile power train warranty. Price excludes tax, tag, title and processing fee of $699.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY6H0203493
Stock: P8719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2019
- $42,438Fair Deal | $1,038 below market
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base21,379 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tasca Buick GMC - Woonsocket / Rhode Island
Family Owned and Operated for 4 Generations. ' Dealerrater ' Dealer of the Year for 7 Consecutive Years. 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. ' You Will Be Satisfied!!! ' Call 401-762-2300 or Visit Us at 55 Fortin Drive in Woonsocket RI!!! Black Raven 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base 3.6L V6 8-Speed Automatic RWD Clean Car Fax *, Clean AutoCheck *, 110-Volt Power Receptacle, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, Adaptive Remote Start, Advanced Security Package, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Delay-off headlights, Driver Awareness Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Gray Brembo Calipers, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Shift Knob, Lock Control Steering Column, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Performance Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Shielded Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Sport Alloy Pedals, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Hooks, Universal Home Remote.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY4H0119110
Stock: U3073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $54,998Fair Deal
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base1,349 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Hoffpauir Cadillac - Lampasas / Texas
CARBON FIBER PACKAGE! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 27538 miles below market average! Pearl 2017 Cadillac ATS-V **AT JIM HOFFPAUIR INC- WE ONLY ADVERTISE PRICES WITH REBATES THAT EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR!! - IT'S A BETTER WAY TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE - IT'S THE JIM HOFFPAUIR INC!!** Please understand that there may be additional rebates which you could be entitled to and receive! Contact us to confirm availability and pricing! Remote Start, Premium Wheels, Premium Audio Package, Navigation Package, Heated Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio Package, Recaro Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Carbon Fiber Package, 110-Volt Power Receptacle, Advanced Security Package, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Carbon Fiber Package, Composite Non-Carbon Black Rocker Extensions, Driver Awareness Package, Extra-Aero Rear Spoiler, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, Lock Control Steering Column, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Package, Premium All-Weather Floor Mats, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Split-Folding Seat, Recaro Performance Seats, Safety & Security Package, Shielded Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Sport Alloy Pedals, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift Controls, Sueded Microfiber Shifter, Sueded Microfiber Steering Wheel, Universal Home Remote. Schedule a no hassle test drive today! One of our highly trained Product Specialists will be happy to show you the vehicle that meets your needs! Take a drive, trust me it'll be well worth it! Let us show you the respect you deserve and the value we provide in every purchase! Thank You! Proudly Serving Lampasas, Lometa, Goldthwaite, Kempner, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, Temple, Waco, Gatesville, Georgetown, Round Rock, Austin just to name a few.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SY6H0186633
Stock: 7758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $45,299Fair Deal
Certified 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base32,836 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lockhart Cadillac of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and continuously assessing its potential impact on our operations. We are extending pick up and drop off abilities.We are still open and now are providing valet pickup and drop off for our sales and service departments for customers of the dealership. Stay home, and we'll come to you! We are committed to our customers health and safety.Certified. Phantom Gray Metallic 2017 Cadillac ATS-V RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.6L V6Home Delivery Available!, Schedule an At-Home Test Drive!, Carbon Fiber Package, Composite Non-Carbon Black Rocker Extensions, Extra-Aero Rear Spoiler.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside AssistanceHere at Lockhart, We Strive to Provide the Highest Quality Vehicles and Service. Stop by or Call Today to Experience the LOCKHART DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY5H0203162
Stock: 20K520
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- New Listing$49,350
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base18,755 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midland Cadillac - Midland / Texas
Recent Arrival! Jet Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, 110-Volt Power Receptacle, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Carbon Fiber Package, Composite Non-Carbon Black Rocker Extensions, Extra-Aero Rear Spoiler, Gray Brembo Calipers, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Luxury Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Alloy Pedals, Universal Home Remote. Odometer is 1571 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY2H0201949
Stock: H10210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $42,597
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base29,085 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zeigler Nissan of Gurnee - Lindenhurst / Illinois
New Price! 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base Red Obsession Tintcoat 110-Volt Power Receptacle, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Advanced Security Package, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Gray Brembo Calipers, Head-Up Display, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Lock Control Steering Column, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Safety & Security Package, Shielded Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Alloy Pedals, Universal Home Remote.At Zeigler Nissan of Gurnee, we take pride in helping drivers in the Libertyville, Kenosha and Racine areas take home their dream car. Our dealership specializes in offering you the latest Nissan models as well as certified pre-owned cars and trucks you can count on. Our bilingual staff is dedicated to making your car buying experience the best that it can be.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY0H0172127
Stock: P2828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $45,552
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base34,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaFontaine Chevrolet - Dexter / Michigan
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Red RWD CARFAX One-Owner. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Gray Brembo Calipers, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Remote Start. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SY0H0113161
Stock: 20C1949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $38,777Fair Deal
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base53,258 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fuson Buick GMC - Terre Haute / Indiana
Black Raven 2017 Cadillac ATS-V 3.6L V6 RWD 8-Speed Automatic Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, Performance Front Bucket Seats, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. We want to hear you say: 'I found it at Fuson!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SY3H0192373
Stock: X20084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $49,991
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base28,257 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Suburban Cadillac of Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SY7H0184129
Stock: CL0339A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $37,998Great Deal | $6,470 below market
Certified 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Base22,944 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Carbon Fiber Package Luxury Package Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Safety And Security Package Cadillac Cue And Navigation Wheels; 18" X 9" (45.7 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Front; 18" X 9.5" Rear (45.7 Cm X 24.1 Cm) Polished Finish Navigation System Head-Up Display Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Advanced Security Package Audio System Feature; Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Driver Awareness Package Engine; 3.6L V6 Twin Turbo Sidi; Dohc; Vvt Forward Collision Alert Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Headlamps; Intellibeam Jet Black; Leather W/Sueded Microfiber Inserts And Seatbacks Lane Keep Assist Locking Fuel Door Pedals; Sport Alloy Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Rear Axle; 2.85 Ratio Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Receptacle; Power; 110V Remote Start Seats; Front Bucket; 18-Way Performance Driver And Front Passenger Sensor; Vehicle Inclination Side Blind Zone Alert Steering Column; Lock Control Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift Controls Theft-Deterrent Alarm System; Self-Powered; Additional Shielded Universal Home Remote Wheel Lugs; Locking Wipers; Front Intermittent; Rainsense This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY8G0152013
Stock: G0152013
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$51,500Great Deal | $3,473 below market
2018 Cadillac ATS-V Base13,268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Highly desirable with thrilling performance and the ultimate in refinement, our One Owner 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan in Phantom Gray Metallic is an automotive triumph! Motivated by a 3.6 Liter Twin Turbo V6 that delivers 464hp while tethered to a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission that keeps you close to the action while propelling to 60mph in a mind-numbing 3.8 seconds, as Magnetic Ride Control and Brembo performance brakes keep you confident and in command. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this Rear Wheel Drive sedan scoring near 25mpg on the highway. Visually dramatic, our ATS-V Sedan looks modern and fierce. Designed down to every detail for your satisfaction, it features a wealth of amenities including heated leather sport front seats, a sunroof, ambient lighting, keyless entry/ignition, and a prominent color driver information display in the gauge cluster. Bluetooth, wireless cell phone charging, full-color navigation, the CUE infotainment system, available WiFi, and a premium Bose sound system keep you perpetually indulged and in touch with your digital world. Rest assured that Cadillac's advanced safety features have been meticulously engineered to keep you out of harm's way as you enjoy this sublime driving experience. You'll also appreciate a backup camera, OnStar, with automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Reward yourself with the distinction and automotive excellence of this ATS-V. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL5SYXJ0124261
Stock: 124261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $36,977Great Deal
Certified 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Base40,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
James Wood Autopark - Denton / Texas
: Cadillac Certified, ONLY 48,193 Miles! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, WHEELS, 18 X 9 (45.7 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT, 18 X 9.5 REAR (45.7 CM X 24.1 CM) POLISHED FINISH, Turbo, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, WHEELS, 18 X 9 (45.7 CM X 22.9 CM). CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CO. ENGINE, 3.6L V6 TWIN TURBO SIDI, DOHC. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY PACKAGE includes (Y26) Cadillac CUE and Navigation, (JF5) sport alloy pedals, (UG1) Universal Home Remote and (T4F) high intensity headlamps, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, CADILLAC CUE AND NAVIGATION includes (IO6) Cadillac CUE with Embedded Navigation, (UQS) Bose premium surround sound 10-speaker system (12-speaker system on V-Coupe) and (KI6) 110V power receptacle, WHEELS, 18 X 9 (45.7 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT, 18 X 9.5 REAR (45.7 CM X 24.1 CM) POLISHED FINISH, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes Lane Change Alert, Lane Departure Warning, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps and (CE1) Rainsense intermittent wipers, CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation, 8 diagonal color information display, three USB ports, auxiliary input jack, Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone, ENGINE, 3.6L V6 TWIN TURBO SIDI, DOHC, VVT (464 hp [343.3 kW] @ 5850 rpm VEHICLE REVIEWS: 6 years or 100,000-mile of Limited Warranty from original in-service date. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY1G0110041
Stock: 200873A1
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $39,498Great Deal
Certified 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Base31,787 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - Preowned is excited to offer this 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security has met those standards. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security is the perfect example of the modern luxury. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac ATS-V Sedan. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan is a pre-owned vehicle. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. Fast and exciting, this Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Luxury Package with Sunroof / Recaro Seats / Safety & Security is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Cadillac. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. More information about the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan: The Cadillac ATS competes with other compact luxury cars from BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Lexus. While previous efforts had focused on comfort over performance, the ATS represents a firm departure, with Cadillac opting to compete with BMW on performance, emphasizing rear-wheel-drive handling and a lightweight body structure. Improved torque from the turbocharged engine and a sporty new coupe only add to the Cadillac's appeal. Interesting features of this model are a variety of fuel efficient engines, Cadillac style and luxury, Excellent handling, and rear-wheel drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SYXG0109956
Stock: 5084055
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020