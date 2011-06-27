  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1994 Buick Skylark
  5. Used 1994 Buick Skylark Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Buick Skylark Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Skylark
5(0%)4(0%)3(67%)2(33%)1(0%)
2.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale
List Price Estimate
$733 - $1,885
Used Skylark for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

'94 Skylark GS CP

88TurboI, 09/26/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Extremely poor quality of materials. Interior is falling apart. Half-shafts were broken before 50000 miles, as well as a motor mount. Car should be taken out in the pasture and burned.

Report Abuse

good

beemer1970, 02/24/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

i like the car but dont know if it will be reliable for me or how long it will last me or how much money i will have to put in it.

Report Abuse

94 Skylark GS

Timothy, 09/16/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Numerous electrical problems, transmission problems. The worst brakes ever, need to replace them every year

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale

Related Used 1994 Buick Skylark Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles