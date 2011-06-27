Estimated values
2003 Buick Rendezvous CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$1,872
|$2,182
|Clean
|$1,155
|$1,694
|$1,978
|Average
|$915
|$1,340
|$1,570
|Rough
|$675
|$986
|$1,162
Estimated values
2003 Buick Rendezvous CX AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,120
|$2,463
|Clean
|$1,319
|$1,919
|$2,233
|Average
|$1,045
|$1,518
|$1,773
|Rough
|$771
|$1,116
|$1,312