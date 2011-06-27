Used 2003 Buick Rendezvous Consumer Reviews
going to miss my Rendezvous
after reading some of the negative reviews I was a tad shocked! My Rendezvous is a 2003 CX and has 210,000km on it.... it has served me wonderfully! I am just sad they no longer make this car as I am now at the point of needing a newer vehicle. I maintained it well, and the car responded accordingly. The only maintenance outside of the usual wear and tear (brakes!) was a transmission replacement that was done under the warranty so did not cost me a penny. I LOVE this car and reluctantly am parting with it.
Rear differential failures
I've had this Rendez-vous for 3 years. Bought it used with 75000kms on it. It has seen nothing but the mechanic. He should make my payments. 2 months before warranty up replaced differential with a used one, that one just fell out, I'm not impressed. 4 tires worn out in 1 year ABS light always on fuel gauge does'nt work. all wheel drive ot traction light always on. still have two years to pay on it, time to trade in You think!
168,000 and still going strong
I love it, bought it used with 53,000 4 years ago and it never seems to sit still. I drive 45 miles or more one way to work each day and I get 22 miles to the gallon. I've looked to get a better gas car but for the amount of space I have and the mpg its hard to say good bye to it so I decided to keep it. I have never done anything other than normal wear and tear. I have found that the driver's door hinge is weak and have had to reenforce that once after a big wind got it. but other than that its been a great vehicle and has taken a lot of wear and tear. If they stil made them I would definately get a new one.
What a great SUV!
I bought my 2003 Buick Rendezvous in April 2013. It already had 116,000 miles on it. The previous owners had some maintence already done on it, so now it has 126,000 miles on it and I havent had to put any additional money into it. I went from a little 2001 Pontiac Grand Am to this.. I know some people say it looks like an older person's vehicle, but after driving similar SUVs ,like a Ford Escape, the Buick Rendezvous was my favorite! *There are little to no blindspots which is awesome! *It's bulky feeling yet not too big. *The interior feels pretty modern. *After market parts for it are very reasonable. *I would deffinately recommend to anyone in the market for an SUV!
don't waste your money
after buying this auto it failed in many ways first it was the brake lines that rotted out, then the over heating problem and the engine repair then the rotors and pads, the wheel bearing next. all of this with in 1.5 yrs of owning it and less than 5000 miles this is nothing as to having to tear the front end apart just to change the battery . so far I put another 3000 dolars into it since I got it. and to top that off the window fell down and I found that all the plastic parts that hold the window had broken lol this is the auto for you if the bank is yours.
