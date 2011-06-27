Estimated values
2016 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,962
|$20,629
|$22,307
|Clean
|$18,439
|$20,049
|$21,667
|Average
|$17,392
|$18,889
|$20,387
|Rough
|$16,346
|$17,730
|$19,106
Estimated values
2016 Buick Envision Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,348
|$19,868
|$21,398
|Clean
|$17,842
|$19,309
|$20,784
|Average
|$16,829
|$18,192
|$19,556
|Rough
|$15,817
|$17,076
|$18,327