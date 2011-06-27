Used 2016 Buick Envision Consumer Reviews
The Crossover with class - Envision
Great luxurious crossover- The vehicle is priced appropriately when compared to other luxury crossovers. Do your homework you will see for yourself. I had test drove the Acura RDX prior to the Envision and found the RDX road height to be a bit low with a very hard ride, stiff sport suspension, not sure if that is ever needed in a crossover/small SUV. So I took a look at the Envision while looking at a Buick/GMC dealer. This Envision fits a void in the Buck SUV lineup. The Enclave is fairly large while the Encore is well yeah, kind of small. I was very impressed by the quiet smooth ride of the Envision along with the interior and exterior styling. On the interior the first thing i noticed was the all digital instrument panel, which makes it feel that much nicer. The interior trim is fitted with leather, i went with black since it is a lease and has a less chance of showing marks even though the beige is beautiful too. The dashboard is also covered in leather this is a nice touch over a plastic one most vehicles have. The front seats seem a little stiffer than i would expect but the heated leather wrapped steering wheel make up for this minor issue. Rear seating is comfortable with separate controlled ventilation for rear passengers. The rear seats can recline ever so slightly and have the ability to glide forward to make more room for cargo in the back. Interior lighting is very well placed with accent lighting on the floor and very eloquently placed lighting on the door panels and front face of dashboard. This looks very nice at night. Exterior lights look very nice with the daytime running LED's on the front and HID headlights and fog lights. Power lift gate is very convenient for loading and unloading. Now the real good part, the power that comes out of that little 4-cyl. is very impressive. I live in Colorado - high elevation and the vehicle has no problem with the thin air and steep roads. The turbo on the 4-cyl works wonderfully. Lag is in the seconds, like 1-2 maybe. Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist work wonderfully as well. Hard to talk to the reliability right now but so far so good. Really the only downside (reason for not giving this 5 stars) is knowing it is being built in China. Hopefully Buick brings the assembly line for US sold vehicles to the US someday, I guess it is nice to know your employing Americans with your American brand vehicle.
In for repairs for 45 days no help from GM
2016 Premium 1 has been at the dealership for repairs because of all safety systems faults (Air Bags, ABS, AWD, Power Steering, Stability Control, you name it) for 45 days now. GM Senior Advisor was assigned to my case bu would not answer my phone call or return them. Finally after several attempts to get some answers on getting this problem resolved I had an attorney write a letter to GM stating my states lemon law. Within 2 days my "Senior Advisor" found my email address and sent me an update on my case. Only stating that because I involved legal console that she could no longer assist me. Well she haven't been assisting with anything to that point so I'm not sure what changed. Now at 45 days out of service I continue to wait with no other feedback on a resolution.
Fully loaded, looks like a bargain
We drove, and just ordered, a Premium II with the Driver Confidence package to get the Full-range Adaptive Cruise Control. With the panoramic room, the 49k msrp may look steep. But if you're shopping for a medium-sized luxury SUV/CUV, it's unbeatable for what you get. We shopped for Suv/Cuv vehicles in its size range that met our requirements of having full-range acc, blis/cross-traffic, and ventilated or cooled seats. That eliminated Audi & BMW because you can't get one equipped that way. And ran a similarly equipped GLC300 up to over 55k. Compared to the NX, GLC and Discovery Sport, we found: Actually Cooled seats (also on the Discovery), rear seat climate controls, auto-dimming outside mirrors, rain sense wipers that can automatically turn on headlights (which is required in some states; also on Discovery Sport), head-up display (also on NX, $995 on GLC, part of $1800 package on Discovery Sport), passive locking, tire monitor shows actual tire pressures, blind spot detection includes turn signal warning (also on GLC) and closing-vehicle detection (also on Discovery Sport). Topped off with GM's safety alert seat so things like lane departure and parking sensors can rumble the seat instead of beeping.
I copied my wife!
My wife picked out the 2016 Envision for herself. We never agree on what to look for in a car. When I went to look at what she was leasing, I was so blown away by the features and quality of the vehicle, 1 week later, I leased one myself! We are a 2 Envision household! The lease value was also a very convincing factor. The monthly lease cost was similar to vehicles with an MSRP $10,000 less than the Envision. For the 2016 introduction in North America, only the Premium and Premium II trim is available. On next year's model, when the full line of trim options are available, I doubt this "buyer friendly" lease situation will be available.
How much more do you need?
I am 75 years old. I have had 6 Buick’s, as well as many other brands over the years. All of the Buick’s have had all the options available at the time. This care outshines the others cars by a lot. Have owned the car now 20 months. Have not had a single problem at all. I have the premium 1 model no moonroof. Sticker price 43k. This car was cheaper than the Audi with almost all of the same options. The stop start is not a bother at all. The engine restart in less than a second after your foot off the brake. Merging power and highway passing acceleration is more than enough. Cruising at 75 mph is no strain. The best thing of all is how quiet the interior is. There are active white noise speaker on the base of the exit handles on the ceiling. They nullify almost all of the road noise at ear level. Seats are comfortable. All controls easy to reach. Front and side vision better than the Audi. Gas mileage is dead on to what Buick says. 1/30/2019 No longer own the car. Nothing to do with the car itself. The leasing was running out and we wanted to buy the car. The residual was higher than the retail of the same model cars sitting on the lot for sale with the same mileage. Tried to get GMC to match the deal of the same car same model same mileage for sale on the lot. They would not budge st all. Tried to get the dealer to work out a deal and they said the car belonged to GMC and they had no say. I dropped the car off at the dealer, paid off the remaining lease and left. This is what you get for remaining loyal to the same dealer for 35 years. Bought a new car from another maker. It has a better warranty, is a 2018, has more options, is a full size car, sticker price 41K. After incentives and a little haggling bought the car for 1000.00 more than I he residual that BUICK wanted for the 2016. What would you do in this case?
