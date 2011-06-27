Used 2016 Buick Envision Consumer Reviews

The Crossover with class - Envision -M.B. , 07/21/2016 Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 50 of 52 people found this review helpful Great luxurious crossover- The vehicle is priced appropriately when compared to other luxury crossovers. Do your homework you will see for yourself. I had test drove the Acura RDX prior to the Envision and found the RDX road height to be a bit low with a very hard ride, stiff sport suspension, not sure if that is ever needed in a crossover/small SUV. So I took a look at the Envision while looking at a Buick/GMC dealer. This Envision fits a void in the Buck SUV lineup. The Enclave is fairly large while the Encore is well yeah, kind of small. I was very impressed by the quiet smooth ride of the Envision along with the interior and exterior styling. On the interior the first thing i noticed was the all digital instrument panel, which makes it feel that much nicer. The interior trim is fitted with leather, i went with black since it is a lease and has a less chance of showing marks even though the beige is beautiful too. The dashboard is also covered in leather this is a nice touch over a plastic one most vehicles have. The front seats seem a little stiffer than i would expect but the heated leather wrapped steering wheel make up for this minor issue. Rear seating is comfortable with separate controlled ventilation for rear passengers. The rear seats can recline ever so slightly and have the ability to glide forward to make more room for cargo in the back. Interior lighting is very well placed with accent lighting on the floor and very eloquently placed lighting on the door panels and front face of dashboard. This looks very nice at night. Exterior lights look very nice with the daytime running LED's on the front and HID headlights and fog lights. Power lift gate is very convenient for loading and unloading. Now the real good part, the power that comes out of that little 4-cyl. is very impressive. I live in Colorado - high elevation and the vehicle has no problem with the thin air and steep roads. The turbo on the 4-cyl works wonderfully. Lag is in the seconds, like 1-2 maybe. Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist work wonderfully as well. Hard to talk to the reliability right now but so far so good. Really the only downside (reason for not giving this 5 stars) is knowing it is being built in China. Hopefully Buick brings the assembly line for US sold vehicles to the US someday, I guess it is nice to know your employing Americans with your American brand vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

In for repairs for 45 days no help from GM J Wells , 08/24/2017 Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful 2016 Premium 1 has been at the dealership for repairs because of all safety systems faults (Air Bags, ABS, AWD, Power Steering, Stability Control, you name it) for 45 days now. GM Senior Advisor was assigned to my case bu would not answer my phone call or return them. Finally after several attempts to get some answers on getting this problem resolved I had an attorney write a letter to GM stating my states lemon law. Within 2 days my "Senior Advisor" found my email address and sent me an update on my case. Only stating that because I involved legal console that she could no longer assist me. Well she haven't been assisting with anything to that point so I'm not sure what changed. Now at 45 days out of service I continue to wait with no other feedback on a resolution.

Fully loaded, looks like a bargain FloridaMatt , 08/18/2016 Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful We drove, and just ordered, a Premium II with the Driver Confidence package to get the Full-range Adaptive Cruise Control. With the panoramic room, the 49k msrp may look steep. But if you're shopping for a medium-sized luxury SUV/CUV, it's unbeatable for what you get. We shopped for Suv/Cuv vehicles in its size range that met our requirements of having full-range acc, blis/cross-traffic, and ventilated or cooled seats. That eliminated Audi & BMW because you can't get one equipped that way. And ran a similarly equipped GLC300 up to over 55k. Compared to the NX, GLC and Discovery Sport, we found: Actually Cooled seats (also on the Discovery), rear seat climate controls, auto-dimming outside mirrors, rain sense wipers that can automatically turn on headlights (which is required in some states; also on Discovery Sport), head-up display (also on NX, $995 on GLC, part of $1800 package on Discovery Sport), passive locking, tire monitor shows actual tire pressures, blind spot detection includes turn signal warning (also on GLC) and closing-vehicle detection (also on Discovery Sport). Topped off with GM's safety alert seat so things like lane departure and parking sensors can rumble the seat instead of beeping.

I copied my wife! Ken Gomes , 11/03/2016 Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My wife picked out the 2016 Envision for herself. We never agree on what to look for in a car. When I went to look at what she was leasing, I was so blown away by the features and quality of the vehicle, 1 week later, I leased one myself! We are a 2 Envision household! The lease value was also a very convincing factor. The monthly lease cost was similar to vehicles with an MSRP $10,000 less than the Envision. For the 2016 introduction in North America, only the Premium and Premium II trim is available. On next year's model, when the full line of trim options are available, I doubt this "buyer friendly" lease situation will be available.