Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,502
|$15,097
|$16,779
|Clean
|$13,167
|$14,716
|$16,344
|Average
|$12,497
|$13,955
|$15,474
|Rough
|$11,827
|$13,194
|$14,603
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,955
|$17,586
|$19,309
|Clean
|$15,559
|$17,143
|$18,808
|Average
|$14,767
|$16,256
|$17,807
|Rough
|$13,975
|$15,370
|$16,805
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,018
|$15,650
|$17,373
|Clean
|$13,670
|$15,256
|$16,922
|Average
|$12,975
|$14,467
|$16,021
|Rough
|$12,279
|$13,678
|$15,120
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Preferred II 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,409
|$15,985
|$17,649
|Clean
|$14,052
|$15,582
|$17,191
|Average
|$13,337
|$14,776
|$16,276
|Rough
|$12,621
|$13,970
|$15,360
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,124
|$14,630
|$16,219
|Clean
|$12,798
|$14,261
|$15,798
|Average
|$12,147
|$13,523
|$14,957
|Rough
|$11,495
|$12,786
|$14,115
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Preferred II 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,689
|$15,273
|$16,943
|Clean
|$13,350
|$14,888
|$16,504
|Average
|$12,670
|$14,118
|$15,625
|Rough
|$11,991
|$13,348
|$14,746
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,069
|$13,545
|$15,101
|Clean
|$11,769
|$13,203
|$14,710
|Average
|$11,170
|$12,521
|$13,926
|Rough
|$10,571
|$11,838
|$13,143
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,539
|$16,079
|$17,705
|Clean
|$14,178
|$15,673
|$17,245
|Average
|$13,457
|$14,863
|$16,327
|Rough
|$12,735
|$14,052
|$15,409
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,206
|$16,787
|$18,458
|Clean
|$14,828
|$16,364
|$17,979
|Average
|$14,074
|$15,518
|$17,022
|Rough
|$13,319
|$14,671
|$16,064
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,740
|$14,278
|$15,900
|Clean
|$12,424
|$13,918
|$15,488
|Average
|$11,792
|$13,198
|$14,663
|Rough
|$11,159
|$12,479
|$13,838
Estimated values
2017 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,230
|$16,819
|$18,499
|Clean
|$14,852
|$16,395
|$18,019
|Average
|$14,096
|$15,547
|$17,059
|Rough
|$13,340
|$14,699
|$16,100