2000 Chevrolet Astro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,766$2,659$3,108
Clean$1,617$2,434$2,853
Average$1,318$1,983$2,342
Rough$1,019$1,533$1,832
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,860$2,917$3,452
Clean$1,703$2,670$3,169
Average$1,388$2,176$2,602
Rough$1,073$1,682$2,034
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,453$2,258$2,665
Clean$1,330$2,067$2,446
Average$1,084$1,685$2,008
Rough$838$1,302$1,570
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,703$2,693$3,194
Clean$1,559$2,465$2,932
Average$1,271$2,009$2,407
Rough$982$1,553$1,882
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,637$2,550$3,013
Clean$1,498$2,334$2,765
Average$1,221$1,902$2,270
Rough$944$1,470$1,775
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,346$1,967$2,278
Clean$1,232$1,800$2,091
Average$1,004$1,467$1,717
Rough$776$1,134$1,342


