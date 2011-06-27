Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,766
|$2,659
|$3,108
|Clean
|$1,617
|$2,434
|$2,853
|Average
|$1,318
|$1,983
|$2,342
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,533
|$1,832
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,860
|$2,917
|$3,452
|Clean
|$1,703
|$2,670
|$3,169
|Average
|$1,388
|$2,176
|$2,602
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,682
|$2,034
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,453
|$2,258
|$2,665
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,067
|$2,446
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,685
|$2,008
|Rough
|$838
|$1,302
|$1,570
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,693
|$3,194
|Clean
|$1,559
|$2,465
|$2,932
|Average
|$1,271
|$2,009
|$2,407
|Rough
|$982
|$1,553
|$1,882
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,637
|$2,550
|$3,013
|Clean
|$1,498
|$2,334
|$2,765
|Average
|$1,221
|$1,902
|$2,270
|Rough
|$944
|$1,470
|$1,775
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,346
|$1,967
|$2,278
|Clean
|$1,232
|$1,800
|$2,091
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,467
|$1,717
|Rough
|$776
|$1,134
|$1,342