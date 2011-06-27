  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,993$13,185$15,476
Clean$8,282$12,136$14,233
Average$6,860$10,037$11,749
Rough$5,438$7,939$9,264
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,522$15,780$18,111
Clean$10,611$14,524$16,657
Average$8,788$12,013$13,750
Rough$6,966$9,501$10,842
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,589$12,592$14,780
Clean$7,910$11,590$13,594
Average$6,552$9,586$11,221
Rough$5,193$7,582$8,848
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,497$13,646$15,914
Clean$8,746$12,560$14,636
Average$7,244$10,388$12,081
Rough$5,742$8,216$9,527
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,595$10,826$12,594
Clean$6,995$9,965$11,583
Average$5,794$8,242$9,561
Rough$4,592$6,519$7,539
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,578$11,302$13,338
Clean$6,978$10,403$12,267
Average$5,780$8,604$10,126
Rough$4,582$6,805$7,985
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,029$12,753$14,790
Clean$8,315$11,738$13,603
Average$6,887$9,708$11,228
Rough$5,459$7,679$8,854
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,602$11,211$13,182
Clean$7,001$10,319$12,124
Average$5,799$8,534$10,007
Rough$4,597$6,750$7,891
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,036$10,526$12,433
Clean$6,480$9,688$11,435
Average$5,367$8,013$9,439
Rough$4,254$6,338$7,443
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,759$12,841$15,071
Clean$8,066$11,819$13,861
Average$6,681$9,775$11,442
Rough$5,296$7,732$9,022
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,616$9,950$11,771
Clean$6,092$9,158$10,826
Average$5,046$7,575$8,937
Rough$4,000$5,991$7,047
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,609$13,632$15,292
Clean$9,770$12,548$14,065
Average$8,093$10,378$11,610
Rough$6,415$8,208$9,155
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,344$9,500$11,224
Clean$5,843$8,744$10,323
Average$4,839$7,232$8,521
Rough$3,836$5,720$6,719
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,495$6,589$7,735
Clean$4,139$6,065$7,114
Average$3,429$5,016$5,872
Rough$2,718$3,968$4,630
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,056$13,276$15,583
Clean$8,340$12,220$14,332
Average$6,908$10,107$11,830
Rough$5,476$7,994$9,328
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,598$14,071$16,515
Clean$8,839$12,951$15,189
Average$7,321$10,711$12,538
Rough$5,803$8,472$9,886
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,321$9,399$11,081
Clean$5,821$8,651$10,191
Average$4,821$7,155$8,412
Rough$3,822$5,659$6,633
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,090$7,531$8,864
Clean$4,687$6,932$8,153
Average$3,882$5,733$6,730
Rough$3,077$4,534$5,307
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,959$10,387$12,259
Clean$6,409$9,560$11,275
Average$5,308$7,907$9,307
Rough$4,208$6,254$7,339
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,471$9,486$11,134
Clean$5,959$8,731$10,241
Average$4,936$7,221$8,453
Rough$3,913$5,712$6,666
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,365$11,589$13,353
Clean$7,704$10,667$12,281
Average$6,381$8,823$10,138
Rough$5,058$6,978$7,994
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,868$16,772$19,455
Clean$10,929$15,437$17,893
Average$9,052$12,768$14,770
Rough$7,176$10,099$11,647
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,492$11,116$13,096
Clean$6,900$10,231$12,045
Average$5,715$8,462$9,942
Rough$4,530$6,693$7,840
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,523$10,108$11,525
Clean$6,928$9,304$10,600
Average$5,738$7,695$8,750
Rough$4,549$6,086$6,899
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,580$11,838$13,620
Clean$7,901$10,896$12,527
Average$6,545$9,012$10,340
Rough$5,188$7,128$8,153
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,398$9,732$11,553
Clean$5,892$8,957$10,626
Average$4,880$7,408$8,771
Rough$3,868$5,860$6,916
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,944$12,786$14,888
Clean$8,236$11,769$13,693
Average$6,822$9,734$11,302
Rough$5,408$7,699$8,912
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,024$9,024$10,663
Clean$5,548$8,306$9,807
Average$4,595$6,870$8,095
Rough$3,642$5,434$6,383
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,103$10,366$12,149
Clean$6,541$9,541$11,173
Average$5,418$7,891$9,223
Rough$4,294$6,241$7,273
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,233$12,070$14,167
Clean$7,582$11,110$13,030
Average$6,280$9,189$10,756
Rough$4,978$7,268$8,481
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,006$12,218$13,976
Clean$8,294$11,245$12,854
Average$6,870$9,301$10,610
Rough$5,445$7,356$8,366
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,488$17,623$20,432
Clean$11,501$16,221$18,792
Average$9,526$13,416$15,512
Rough$7,551$10,611$12,231
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,717$13,691$15,865
Clean$8,949$12,601$14,591
Average$7,412$10,422$12,044
Rough$5,875$8,243$9,497
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,777$10,146$11,987
Clean$6,241$9,339$11,025
Average$5,169$7,724$9,100
Rough$4,097$6,109$7,176
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,677$12,173$14,087
Clean$7,991$11,205$12,956
Average$6,619$9,267$10,694
Rough$5,246$7,330$8,433
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,386$12,293$14,429
Clean$7,723$11,315$13,271
Average$6,396$9,359$10,955
Rough$5,070$7,402$8,638
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,687 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,932 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,687 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,932 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,687 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,932 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $3,077 to $8,864, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.