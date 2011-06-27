Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,993
|$13,185
|$15,476
|Clean
|$8,282
|$12,136
|$14,233
|Average
|$6,860
|$10,037
|$11,749
|Rough
|$5,438
|$7,939
|$9,264
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,522
|$15,780
|$18,111
|Clean
|$10,611
|$14,524
|$16,657
|Average
|$8,788
|$12,013
|$13,750
|Rough
|$6,966
|$9,501
|$10,842
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,589
|$12,592
|$14,780
|Clean
|$7,910
|$11,590
|$13,594
|Average
|$6,552
|$9,586
|$11,221
|Rough
|$5,193
|$7,582
|$8,848
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,497
|$13,646
|$15,914
|Clean
|$8,746
|$12,560
|$14,636
|Average
|$7,244
|$10,388
|$12,081
|Rough
|$5,742
|$8,216
|$9,527
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,595
|$10,826
|$12,594
|Clean
|$6,995
|$9,965
|$11,583
|Average
|$5,794
|$8,242
|$9,561
|Rough
|$4,592
|$6,519
|$7,539
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,578
|$11,302
|$13,338
|Clean
|$6,978
|$10,403
|$12,267
|Average
|$5,780
|$8,604
|$10,126
|Rough
|$4,582
|$6,805
|$7,985
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,029
|$12,753
|$14,790
|Clean
|$8,315
|$11,738
|$13,603
|Average
|$6,887
|$9,708
|$11,228
|Rough
|$5,459
|$7,679
|$8,854
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,602
|$11,211
|$13,182
|Clean
|$7,001
|$10,319
|$12,124
|Average
|$5,799
|$8,534
|$10,007
|Rough
|$4,597
|$6,750
|$7,891
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,036
|$10,526
|$12,433
|Clean
|$6,480
|$9,688
|$11,435
|Average
|$5,367
|$8,013
|$9,439
|Rough
|$4,254
|$6,338
|$7,443
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,759
|$12,841
|$15,071
|Clean
|$8,066
|$11,819
|$13,861
|Average
|$6,681
|$9,775
|$11,442
|Rough
|$5,296
|$7,732
|$9,022
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,616
|$9,950
|$11,771
|Clean
|$6,092
|$9,158
|$10,826
|Average
|$5,046
|$7,575
|$8,937
|Rough
|$4,000
|$5,991
|$7,047
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,609
|$13,632
|$15,292
|Clean
|$9,770
|$12,548
|$14,065
|Average
|$8,093
|$10,378
|$11,610
|Rough
|$6,415
|$8,208
|$9,155
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,344
|$9,500
|$11,224
|Clean
|$5,843
|$8,744
|$10,323
|Average
|$4,839
|$7,232
|$8,521
|Rough
|$3,836
|$5,720
|$6,719
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,495
|$6,589
|$7,735
|Clean
|$4,139
|$6,065
|$7,114
|Average
|$3,429
|$5,016
|$5,872
|Rough
|$2,718
|$3,968
|$4,630
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,056
|$13,276
|$15,583
|Clean
|$8,340
|$12,220
|$14,332
|Average
|$6,908
|$10,107
|$11,830
|Rough
|$5,476
|$7,994
|$9,328
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,598
|$14,071
|$16,515
|Clean
|$8,839
|$12,951
|$15,189
|Average
|$7,321
|$10,711
|$12,538
|Rough
|$5,803
|$8,472
|$9,886
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,321
|$9,399
|$11,081
|Clean
|$5,821
|$8,651
|$10,191
|Average
|$4,821
|$7,155
|$8,412
|Rough
|$3,822
|$5,659
|$6,633
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,090
|$7,531
|$8,864
|Clean
|$4,687
|$6,932
|$8,153
|Average
|$3,882
|$5,733
|$6,730
|Rough
|$3,077
|$4,534
|$5,307
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,959
|$10,387
|$12,259
|Clean
|$6,409
|$9,560
|$11,275
|Average
|$5,308
|$7,907
|$9,307
|Rough
|$4,208
|$6,254
|$7,339
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,471
|$9,486
|$11,134
|Clean
|$5,959
|$8,731
|$10,241
|Average
|$4,936
|$7,221
|$8,453
|Rough
|$3,913
|$5,712
|$6,666
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,365
|$11,589
|$13,353
|Clean
|$7,704
|$10,667
|$12,281
|Average
|$6,381
|$8,823
|$10,138
|Rough
|$5,058
|$6,978
|$7,994
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,868
|$16,772
|$19,455
|Clean
|$10,929
|$15,437
|$17,893
|Average
|$9,052
|$12,768
|$14,770
|Rough
|$7,176
|$10,099
|$11,647
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,492
|$11,116
|$13,096
|Clean
|$6,900
|$10,231
|$12,045
|Average
|$5,715
|$8,462
|$9,942
|Rough
|$4,530
|$6,693
|$7,840
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,523
|$10,108
|$11,525
|Clean
|$6,928
|$9,304
|$10,600
|Average
|$5,738
|$7,695
|$8,750
|Rough
|$4,549
|$6,086
|$6,899
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,580
|$11,838
|$13,620
|Clean
|$7,901
|$10,896
|$12,527
|Average
|$6,545
|$9,012
|$10,340
|Rough
|$5,188
|$7,128
|$8,153
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,398
|$9,732
|$11,553
|Clean
|$5,892
|$8,957
|$10,626
|Average
|$4,880
|$7,408
|$8,771
|Rough
|$3,868
|$5,860
|$6,916
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,944
|$12,786
|$14,888
|Clean
|$8,236
|$11,769
|$13,693
|Average
|$6,822
|$9,734
|$11,302
|Rough
|$5,408
|$7,699
|$8,912
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,024
|$9,024
|$10,663
|Clean
|$5,548
|$8,306
|$9,807
|Average
|$4,595
|$6,870
|$8,095
|Rough
|$3,642
|$5,434
|$6,383
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,103
|$10,366
|$12,149
|Clean
|$6,541
|$9,541
|$11,173
|Average
|$5,418
|$7,891
|$9,223
|Rough
|$4,294
|$6,241
|$7,273
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,233
|$12,070
|$14,167
|Clean
|$7,582
|$11,110
|$13,030
|Average
|$6,280
|$9,189
|$10,756
|Rough
|$4,978
|$7,268
|$8,481
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,006
|$12,218
|$13,976
|Clean
|$8,294
|$11,245
|$12,854
|Average
|$6,870
|$9,301
|$10,610
|Rough
|$5,445
|$7,356
|$8,366
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,488
|$17,623
|$20,432
|Clean
|$11,501
|$16,221
|$18,792
|Average
|$9,526
|$13,416
|$15,512
|Rough
|$7,551
|$10,611
|$12,231
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,717
|$13,691
|$15,865
|Clean
|$8,949
|$12,601
|$14,591
|Average
|$7,412
|$10,422
|$12,044
|Rough
|$5,875
|$8,243
|$9,497
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,777
|$10,146
|$11,987
|Clean
|$6,241
|$9,339
|$11,025
|Average
|$5,169
|$7,724
|$9,100
|Rough
|$4,097
|$6,109
|$7,176
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,677
|$12,173
|$14,087
|Clean
|$7,991
|$11,205
|$12,956
|Average
|$6,619
|$9,267
|$10,694
|Rough
|$5,246
|$7,330
|$8,433
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,386
|$12,293
|$14,429
|Clean
|$7,723
|$11,315
|$13,271
|Average
|$6,396
|$9,359
|$10,955
|Rough
|$5,070
|$7,402
|$8,638