Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,388
|$2,529
|$3,141
|Clean
|$1,226
|$2,240
|$2,785
|Average
|$903
|$1,661
|$2,071
|Rough
|$579
|$1,083
|$1,358
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,061
|$1,879
|$2,318
|Clean
|$937
|$1,664
|$2,055
|Average
|$690
|$1,234
|$1,529
|Rough
|$443
|$804
|$1,002
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,897
|$2,338
|Clean
|$946
|$1,680
|$2,073
|Average
|$697
|$1,246
|$1,542
|Rough
|$447
|$812
|$1,011
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$2,117
|$2,631
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,875
|$2,332
|Average
|$754
|$1,391
|$1,735
|Rough
|$484
|$906
|$1,137
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,919
|$3,679
|$4,619
|Clean
|$1,695
|$3,258
|$4,095
|Average
|$1,248
|$2,416
|$3,046
|Rough
|$801
|$1,575
|$1,997