Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,491
|$31,330
|$33,601
|Clean
|$28,971
|$30,773
|$32,993
|Average
|$27,929
|$29,660
|$31,777
|Rough
|$26,888
|$28,548
|$30,561
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,370
|$33,247
|$35,566
|Clean
|$30,816
|$32,656
|$34,923
|Average
|$29,708
|$31,475
|$33,636
|Rough
|$28,600
|$30,294
|$32,348
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,724
|$35,338
|$37,339
|Clean
|$33,129
|$34,711
|$36,664
|Average
|$31,938
|$33,456
|$35,312
|Rough
|$30,747
|$32,200
|$33,961
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,318
|$30,354
|$32,865
|Clean
|$27,818
|$29,814
|$32,270
|Average
|$26,818
|$28,736
|$31,081
|Rough
|$25,818
|$27,658
|$29,892
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,783
|$42,453
|$44,525
|Clean
|$40,063
|$41,699
|$43,720
|Average
|$38,623
|$40,191
|$42,108
|Rough
|$37,183
|$38,683
|$40,497
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,536
|$34,380
|$36,662
|Clean
|$31,962
|$33,770
|$35,999
|Average
|$30,813
|$32,549
|$34,672
|Rough
|$29,664
|$31,327
|$33,345
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,889
|$36,541
|$38,586
|Clean
|$34,273
|$35,892
|$37,888
|Average
|$33,041
|$34,594
|$36,491
|Rough
|$31,809
|$33,296
|$35,095