2019 Cadillac XT5 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,491$31,330$33,601
Clean$28,971$30,773$32,993
Average$27,929$29,660$31,777
Rough$26,888$28,548$30,561
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,370$33,247$35,566
Clean$30,816$32,656$34,923
Average$29,708$31,475$33,636
Rough$28,600$30,294$32,348
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,724$35,338$37,339
Clean$33,129$34,711$36,664
Average$31,938$33,456$35,312
Rough$30,747$32,200$33,961
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,318$30,354$32,865
Clean$27,818$29,814$32,270
Average$26,818$28,736$31,081
Rough$25,818$27,658$29,892
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,783$42,453$44,525
Clean$40,063$41,699$43,720
Average$38,623$40,191$42,108
Rough$37,183$38,683$40,497
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,536$34,380$36,662
Clean$31,962$33,770$35,999
Average$30,813$32,549$34,672
Rough$29,664$31,327$33,345
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,889$36,541$38,586
Clean$34,273$35,892$37,888
Average$33,041$34,594$36,491
Rough$31,809$33,296$35,095
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Cadillac XT5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac XT5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,818 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,814 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac XT5 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac XT5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,818 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,814 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Cadillac XT5, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac XT5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,818 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,814 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Cadillac XT5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Cadillac XT5 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Cadillac XT5 ranges from $25,818 to $32,865, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Cadillac XT5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.