Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van G30 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,161
|$1,473
|Clean
|$493
|$1,061
|$1,353
|Average
|$400
|$862
|$1,112
|Rough
|$308
|$663
|$870
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van G20 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,147
|$1,473
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,353
|Average
|$371
|$852
|$1,112
|Rough
|$285
|$655
|$870
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van G10 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$525
|$1,156
|$1,473
|Clean
|$480
|$1,057
|$1,353
|Average
|$390
|$859
|$1,112
|Rough
|$300
|$660
|$870
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van G20 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$529
|$1,157
|$1,473
|Clean
|$484
|$1,058
|$1,353
|Average
|$393
|$860
|$1,112
|Rough
|$302
|$661
|$870
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van G10 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$533
|$1,159
|$1,473
|Clean
|$487
|$1,059
|$1,353
|Average
|$396
|$861
|$1,112
|Rough
|$304
|$662
|$870
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van G30 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$602
|$1,193
|$1,489
|Clean
|$551
|$1,091
|$1,367
|Average
|$447
|$886
|$1,124
|Rough
|$344
|$682
|$880