2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,943$16,049$18,467
Clean$12,275$15,213$17,480
Average$10,939$13,541$15,505
Rough$9,603$11,869$13,530
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,616$15,639$17,993
Clean$11,965$14,825$17,031
Average$10,663$13,196$15,107
Rough$9,360$11,566$13,183
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,266$16,466$18,960
Clean$12,581$15,609$17,946
Average$11,211$13,893$15,918
Rough$9,842$12,178$13,890
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,846$18,072$20,590
Clean$14,080$17,131$19,489
Average$12,547$15,248$17,287
Rough$11,015$13,365$15,085
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,818$22,810$26,686
Clean$16,899$21,622$25,259
Average$15,059$19,246$22,405
Rough$13,220$16,870$19,551
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,172$10,460$12,238
Clean$7,750$9,915$11,584
Average$6,906$8,826$10,275
Rough$6,063$7,736$8,966
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,092$20,599$24,099
Clean$15,261$19,526$22,810
Average$13,600$17,380$20,233
Rough$11,939$15,234$17,656
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,491$26,234$29,173
Clean$21,330$24,867$27,613
Average$19,008$22,135$24,493
Rough$16,687$19,402$21,373
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,857$19,019$22,251
Clean$14,090$18,028$21,061
Average$12,556$16,047$18,681
Rough$11,023$14,066$16,302
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,116$20,365$22,908
Clean$16,233$19,304$21,683
Average$14,466$17,182$19,233
Rough$12,699$15,061$16,783
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,815$16,019$18,511
Clean$12,154$15,184$17,521
Average$10,831$13,516$15,541
Rough$9,508$11,847$13,562
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,942$17,013$19,408
Clean$13,222$16,127$18,370
Average$11,783$14,354$16,295
Rough$10,344$12,582$14,219
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,749$13,582$15,784
Clean$10,194$12,875$14,940
Average$9,084$11,460$13,252
Rough$7,975$10,045$11,564
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,834$19,536$21,661
Clean$15,965$18,519$20,503
Average$14,227$16,484$18,186
Rough$12,489$14,448$15,870
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,838$20,619$22,807
Clean$16,918$19,545$21,588
Average$15,076$17,397$19,149
Rough$13,235$15,249$16,709
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,952$15,300$17,900
Clean$11,335$14,503$16,943
Average$10,101$12,909$15,028
Rough$8,867$11,315$13,114
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,996$21,694$24,583
Clean$17,067$20,564$23,269
Average$15,209$18,304$20,640
Rough$13,352$16,044$18,011
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,082$18,415$21,016
Clean$14,303$17,456$19,892
Average$12,746$15,537$17,645
Rough$11,189$13,619$15,397
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,662$21,329$24,954
Clean$15,802$20,218$23,619
Average$14,082$17,996$20,951
Rough$12,362$15,774$18,282
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,344$26,608$29,946
Clean$21,191$25,222$28,345
Average$18,884$22,451$25,142
Rough$16,578$19,679$21,940
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,371$15,832$18,520
Clean$11,732$15,008$17,530
Average$10,455$13,358$15,549
Rough$9,178$11,709$13,569
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,713$17,038$19,626
Clean$13,005$16,150$18,577
Average$11,589$14,375$16,478
Rough$10,174$12,600$14,379
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,162$25,241$28,432
Clean$20,070$23,926$26,912
Average$17,885$21,297$23,871
Rough$15,701$18,667$20,830
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,494$21,480$24,588
Clean$16,591$20,361$23,273
Average$14,785$18,124$20,644
Rough$12,979$15,886$18,014
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,009$18,400$21,044
Clean$14,234$17,441$19,919
Average$12,685$15,524$17,669
Rough$11,135$13,608$15,418
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,725$21,359$24,198
Clean$16,811$20,246$22,904
Average$14,981$18,021$20,317
Rough$13,151$15,796$17,729
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,450$16,495$18,867
Clean$12,756$15,635$17,858
Average$11,367$13,917$15,841
Rough$9,979$12,199$13,823
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,179$17,442$19,985
Clean$13,448$16,533$18,916
Average$11,984$14,716$16,779
Rough$10,520$12,899$14,642
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,194 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,875 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,194 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,875 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,194 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,875 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $7,975 to $15,784, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.