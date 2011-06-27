Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,943
|$16,049
|$18,467
|Clean
|$12,275
|$15,213
|$17,480
|Average
|$10,939
|$13,541
|$15,505
|Rough
|$9,603
|$11,869
|$13,530
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,616
|$15,639
|$17,993
|Clean
|$11,965
|$14,825
|$17,031
|Average
|$10,663
|$13,196
|$15,107
|Rough
|$9,360
|$11,566
|$13,183
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,266
|$16,466
|$18,960
|Clean
|$12,581
|$15,609
|$17,946
|Average
|$11,211
|$13,893
|$15,918
|Rough
|$9,842
|$12,178
|$13,890
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,846
|$18,072
|$20,590
|Clean
|$14,080
|$17,131
|$19,489
|Average
|$12,547
|$15,248
|$17,287
|Rough
|$11,015
|$13,365
|$15,085
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,818
|$22,810
|$26,686
|Clean
|$16,899
|$21,622
|$25,259
|Average
|$15,059
|$19,246
|$22,405
|Rough
|$13,220
|$16,870
|$19,551
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,172
|$10,460
|$12,238
|Clean
|$7,750
|$9,915
|$11,584
|Average
|$6,906
|$8,826
|$10,275
|Rough
|$6,063
|$7,736
|$8,966
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,092
|$20,599
|$24,099
|Clean
|$15,261
|$19,526
|$22,810
|Average
|$13,600
|$17,380
|$20,233
|Rough
|$11,939
|$15,234
|$17,656
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,491
|$26,234
|$29,173
|Clean
|$21,330
|$24,867
|$27,613
|Average
|$19,008
|$22,135
|$24,493
|Rough
|$16,687
|$19,402
|$21,373
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,857
|$19,019
|$22,251
|Clean
|$14,090
|$18,028
|$21,061
|Average
|$12,556
|$16,047
|$18,681
|Rough
|$11,023
|$14,066
|$16,302
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,116
|$20,365
|$22,908
|Clean
|$16,233
|$19,304
|$21,683
|Average
|$14,466
|$17,182
|$19,233
|Rough
|$12,699
|$15,061
|$16,783
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,815
|$16,019
|$18,511
|Clean
|$12,154
|$15,184
|$17,521
|Average
|$10,831
|$13,516
|$15,541
|Rough
|$9,508
|$11,847
|$13,562
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,942
|$17,013
|$19,408
|Clean
|$13,222
|$16,127
|$18,370
|Average
|$11,783
|$14,354
|$16,295
|Rough
|$10,344
|$12,582
|$14,219
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,749
|$13,582
|$15,784
|Clean
|$10,194
|$12,875
|$14,940
|Average
|$9,084
|$11,460
|$13,252
|Rough
|$7,975
|$10,045
|$11,564
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,834
|$19,536
|$21,661
|Clean
|$15,965
|$18,519
|$20,503
|Average
|$14,227
|$16,484
|$18,186
|Rough
|$12,489
|$14,448
|$15,870
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,838
|$20,619
|$22,807
|Clean
|$16,918
|$19,545
|$21,588
|Average
|$15,076
|$17,397
|$19,149
|Rough
|$13,235
|$15,249
|$16,709
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,952
|$15,300
|$17,900
|Clean
|$11,335
|$14,503
|$16,943
|Average
|$10,101
|$12,909
|$15,028
|Rough
|$8,867
|$11,315
|$13,114
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,996
|$21,694
|$24,583
|Clean
|$17,067
|$20,564
|$23,269
|Average
|$15,209
|$18,304
|$20,640
|Rough
|$13,352
|$16,044
|$18,011
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,082
|$18,415
|$21,016
|Clean
|$14,303
|$17,456
|$19,892
|Average
|$12,746
|$15,537
|$17,645
|Rough
|$11,189
|$13,619
|$15,397
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,662
|$21,329
|$24,954
|Clean
|$15,802
|$20,218
|$23,619
|Average
|$14,082
|$17,996
|$20,951
|Rough
|$12,362
|$15,774
|$18,282
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,344
|$26,608
|$29,946
|Clean
|$21,191
|$25,222
|$28,345
|Average
|$18,884
|$22,451
|$25,142
|Rough
|$16,578
|$19,679
|$21,940
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,371
|$15,832
|$18,520
|Clean
|$11,732
|$15,008
|$17,530
|Average
|$10,455
|$13,358
|$15,549
|Rough
|$9,178
|$11,709
|$13,569
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,713
|$17,038
|$19,626
|Clean
|$13,005
|$16,150
|$18,577
|Average
|$11,589
|$14,375
|$16,478
|Rough
|$10,174
|$12,600
|$14,379
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,162
|$25,241
|$28,432
|Clean
|$20,070
|$23,926
|$26,912
|Average
|$17,885
|$21,297
|$23,871
|Rough
|$15,701
|$18,667
|$20,830
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,494
|$21,480
|$24,588
|Clean
|$16,591
|$20,361
|$23,273
|Average
|$14,785
|$18,124
|$20,644
|Rough
|$12,979
|$15,886
|$18,014
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,009
|$18,400
|$21,044
|Clean
|$14,234
|$17,441
|$19,919
|Average
|$12,685
|$15,524
|$17,669
|Rough
|$11,135
|$13,608
|$15,418
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,725
|$21,359
|$24,198
|Clean
|$16,811
|$20,246
|$22,904
|Average
|$14,981
|$18,021
|$20,317
|Rough
|$13,151
|$15,796
|$17,729
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,450
|$16,495
|$18,867
|Clean
|$12,756
|$15,635
|$17,858
|Average
|$11,367
|$13,917
|$15,841
|Rough
|$9,979
|$12,199
|$13,823
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,179
|$17,442
|$19,985
|Clean
|$13,448
|$16,533
|$18,916
|Average
|$11,984
|$14,716
|$16,779
|Rough
|$10,520
|$12,899
|$14,642