Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,758$9,351$10,770
Clean$6,223$8,606$9,906
Average$5,155$7,118$8,177
Rough$4,086$5,630$6,447
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,502$10,287$11,812
Clean$6,909$9,469$10,864
Average$5,722$7,831$8,967
Rough$4,536$6,194$7,071
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,915$10,805$12,387
Clean$7,289$9,945$11,392
Average$6,038$8,225$9,404
Rough$4,786$6,506$7,415
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,315$8,435$10,139
Clean$4,894$7,764$9,325
Average$4,054$6,422$7,698
Rough$3,213$5,079$6,070
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,165$9,865$11,343
Clean$6,599$9,080$10,432
Average$5,466$7,510$8,611
Rough$4,332$5,940$6,790
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,682$12,448$13,966
Clean$8,916$11,457$12,845
Average$7,385$9,476$10,603
Rough$5,854$7,495$8,361
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,764 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,764 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,764 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic ranges from $3,213 to $10,139, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.