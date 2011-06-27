Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,758
|$9,351
|$10,770
|Clean
|$6,223
|$8,606
|$9,906
|Average
|$5,155
|$7,118
|$8,177
|Rough
|$4,086
|$5,630
|$6,447
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,502
|$10,287
|$11,812
|Clean
|$6,909
|$9,469
|$10,864
|Average
|$5,722
|$7,831
|$8,967
|Rough
|$4,536
|$6,194
|$7,071
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,915
|$10,805
|$12,387
|Clean
|$7,289
|$9,945
|$11,392
|Average
|$6,038
|$8,225
|$9,404
|Rough
|$4,786
|$6,506
|$7,415
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,315
|$8,435
|$10,139
|Clean
|$4,894
|$7,764
|$9,325
|Average
|$4,054
|$6,422
|$7,698
|Rough
|$3,213
|$5,079
|$6,070
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,165
|$9,865
|$11,343
|Clean
|$6,599
|$9,080
|$10,432
|Average
|$5,466
|$7,510
|$8,611
|Rough
|$4,332
|$5,940
|$6,790
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,682
|$12,448
|$13,966
|Clean
|$8,916
|$11,457
|$12,845
|Average
|$7,385
|$9,476
|$10,603
|Rough
|$5,854
|$7,495
|$8,361