Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$973
|$1,346
|$1,547
|Clean
|$871
|$1,204
|$1,383
|Average
|$665
|$919
|$1,056
|Rough
|$459
|$635
|$729
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$875
|$1,538
|$1,896
|Clean
|$783
|$1,376
|$1,696
|Average
|$598
|$1,051
|$1,295
|Rough
|$413
|$725
|$894
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,197
|$1,470
|Clean
|$617
|$1,070
|$1,314
|Average
|$471
|$817
|$1,004
|Rough
|$325
|$564
|$693
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$773
|$1,321
|$1,618
|Clean
|$691
|$1,182
|$1,447
|Average
|$528
|$902
|$1,105
|Rough
|$365
|$623
|$763