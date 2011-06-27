Estimated values
2016 BMW M4 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,168
|$36,610
|$41,306
|Clean
|$31,180
|$35,502
|$39,995
|Average
|$29,204
|$33,287
|$37,371
|Rough
|$27,228
|$31,072
|$34,748
Estimated values
2016 BMW M4 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,242
|$37,833
|$42,687
|Clean
|$32,222
|$36,689
|$41,331
|Average
|$30,180
|$34,400
|$38,620
|Rough
|$28,138
|$32,111
|$35,909