Used 2016 BMW M4 Consumer Reviews

M4 after 16k miles of driving Keith Sanders , 03/12/2018 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Comparing this to my '17 911S Porsche May help. The M4 is an awesome vehicle overall. The MDCT is not as smooth as the 911's PDK however. The engine is awesome but I find the width of the rear tires to be insufficient at 275 mm vs 305 mm for the 911S. So it spins way too easily—this is a known problem on the Bimmerfest forums too. I am running very good Michelin Pilot Super Sports as well. I will try going at least 295 mm wide with 10.5" or 11" with wheels at tire change time. This will cost around $2,500 extra to remediate this problem. One annoying thing is that the BMW speedometer reads too fast by about 2 mph at 60 mph; so speedometer shows 62 when you are doing 60–again this is a well documented issue with BMW. The interior and media interface are class leaders. The technology is superior with things like Apple Car Play, very smart bright lights, cruise control, fuel consumption, various programmed driving modes, excellent wet road handling, etc. So awesome car that seriously need slightly wider tires on the rear.

One sweet M4 convertible Brian Anderson , 09/01/2016 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had my 2016 M4 convertible (with competition package) since the middle of May (it is now the end of August). I have 5000 miles on it now. It is a FANTASTIC car. It is the most comfortable car I have ever driven. My daily car is a Lexus is350. My wife's is a G37s. Of course neither come close in any type of performance comparison but neither come close in comfort either. The first week I had the car we headed down hwy 101 & 1 to Santa Monica that was an epic trip. But the car utterly surprised me on the way back to Sacramento as we did I5 home. I set the suspension to comfort and was utterly amazed at how comfortable the ride home was. As I got to know the car had to come to the conclusion that it is a beast in a tuxedo. Well refined and subtly luxurious, but put the setting to sport/manual mode on the tranny and take traction control off and it shows its beastly side quite wonderfully. I only have 2 picks with the car. 1. The auto high beam works only half the time. And 2. The remote controlling of the convertible roof opening works only half the time too. THAT ONE is extremely irritating when you are standing beside the car and want to drop the top so you use the remote feature. AND IT DOESNT WORK!! For a $90,000 car that should work every time. Those are the only 2 negative experiences I have had with the car. The sound system is amazing. Really amazing. As is the heads up display and the navigation. I've lowered the car 3/4" front and back. Put Niche rims on and went to 305's on the back from the stock 285's. It is one....... Sweet.........car. My 2 business partners have opted for coupes. One got his this week. The other is headed to Munich next week to enjoy a European delivery. He will drive his around Europe for a couple weeks then BMW will ship it home. We each have our own specific tastes in the car. BMW offers a wide range of color combinations. If you can afford the car, you will not be disappointed Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value

BMW M4 CONV Jay Cornell , 05/29/2017 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 5 miles on the odometer so I might have been the 1st person to take a test drive. This was a little surprising as the car was on the lot for about 6 weeks. The new 2018s were being delivered starting April 1 and I got my car on April 7 with a huge discount. It runs perfectly, has great comfort, power, handling and overall smoothness you would expect in a car listed at $90k. Most surprisingly is the good gas mileage around 21.5 mixed driving on premium gas.The top works flawlessly... with the provided rear wind screen when the top is down you do not have any in car turbulence. You can talk in a normal voice and listen to the radio w/o any extra volume (although it adjusts to your speed). Surprisingly the windscreen does away with any wind in the front 2 seats but does take away the back seat. The trunk as a unique loading system but if you are taking any long trips it can only hold 1 suitcase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I can't stop smiling John Sadowski , 01/19/2018 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a driver's car in that you can set nearly any aspect of the car (transmission, suspension, steering etc) to multiple settings. Once you find your optimal set, you can store them in one button on the steering wheel and call it up in an instant. Wonderful for going from side street to highway in a blink of an eye. I've wanted this car ever since I saw it as a kid and finally have it! Wicked fun! Updated January 2019 - still having fun! I don't get to drive it much in the winter but spring is coming! Still happy with it and it is still as fun as the day I drove it off the lot. Performance