Vehicle overview

In 2011, BMW's M Division developed the 1 M Coupe based on its entry-level luxury 1 Series sport coupe. It was a potent little sports car with one major flaw: availability. Fewer than 1,000 examples were imported to the United States, and demand far outstripped supply. In 2014, BMW redesigned the 1 Series and renamed it the 2 Series. Now, two years later, we have the 2016 BMW M2. It follows the same formula, but with one nifty detail: BMW says it will build as many as it can sell.

Not to be confused with the M235i, a high-performing 2 Series in its own right, the M2 is a proper "M" car. Among a host of changes, the M2 has been widened by 3.2 inches to accommodate fatter tires, power output has been increased by 14 percent and the suspension has been reworked with a narrower focus on performance. The end result: It's a riot to drive.

Compared to BMW's current-generation M4 coupe, the M2 is more responsive to driver inputs, but it stops well short of being overly sensitive. On a racetrack, novice drivers will find it fun and forgiving, making for a good sports car to develop their skills on, while more seasoned racers will appreciate the car's balance and its potential as a dedicated track vehicle. Anyone, however, could identify the M2 as a relative bargain, as it undercuts the M4's as-new price by $10,000.

On-road comfort isn't as good as it is in the M4, though, which might be one reason to step up to the pricier model. In the M2's price range, the new Ford Shelby GT350 boasts plenty of racetrack cred and 526 horses to back it up, though it does lack some of the polish and luxury refinement found in the M2. Mercedes' AMG CLA45 spits out 375 hp through its turbo four-cylinder engine and standard all-wheel drive, but it's not as engaging to drive. You might also consider the related M235i, since it provides plenty of performance for even less coin. Overall, though, we think the 2016 BMW M2 would be an excellent addition to any fledgling racer's garage.