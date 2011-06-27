  1. Home
2016 BMW M2 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Muscular acceleration from turbocharged engine
  • tenacious handling around turns
  • relatively affordable.
  • Intrusive road noise
  • stiff ride quality
  • minimal exterior and interior color choices.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 BMW M2 is a worthy modern-day substitute to the old M3 coupe, packing an impressive amount of performance and driving spirit. Plus, it's a relative bargain compared to the similar-performing M4.

Vehicle overview

In 2011, BMW's M Division developed the 1 M Coupe based on its entry-level luxury 1 Series sport coupe. It was a potent little sports car with one major flaw: availability. Fewer than 1,000 examples were imported to the United States, and demand far outstripped supply. In 2014, BMW redesigned the 1 Series and renamed it the 2 Series. Now, two years later, we have the 2016 BMW M2. It follows the same formula, but with one nifty detail: BMW says it will build as many as it can sell.

Not to be confused with the M235i, a high-performing 2 Series in its own right, the M2 is a proper "M" car. Among a host of changes, the M2 has been widened by 3.2 inches to accommodate fatter tires, power output has been increased by 14 percent and the suspension has been reworked with a narrower focus on performance. The end result: It's a riot to drive.

Compared to BMW's current-generation M4 coupe, the M2 is more responsive to driver inputs, but it stops well short of being overly sensitive. On a racetrack, novice drivers will find it fun and forgiving, making for a good sports car to develop their skills on, while more seasoned racers will appreciate the car's balance and its potential as a dedicated track vehicle. Anyone, however, could identify the M2 as a relative bargain, as it undercuts the M4's as-new price by $10,000.

On-road comfort isn't as good as it is in the M4, though, which might be one reason to step up to the pricier model. In the M2's price range, the new Ford Shelby GT350 boasts plenty of racetrack cred and 526 horses to back it up, though it does lack some of the polish and luxury refinement found in the M2. Mercedes' AMG CLA45 spits out 375 hp through its turbo four-cylinder engine and standard all-wheel drive, but it's not as engaging to drive. You might also consider the related M235i, since it provides plenty of performance for even less coin. Overall, though, we think the 2016 BMW M2 would be an excellent addition to any fledgling racer's garage.

2016 BMW M2 models

The 2016 BMW M2 is a four-passenger, two-door coupe that comes in a single, well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming driver and interior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power front sport seats (with four-way power lumbar), heated seats, driver memory settings, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, an 8.8-inch display screen, a navigation system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with satellite radio and a USB input.

The optional Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, automatic high-beam headlight control, frontal collision warning and mitigation, and a lane departure warning system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 BMW M2 is an all-new car based on the existing 2 Series.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2016 BMW M2 is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine that produces 365 hp and 343 pound-feet of torque. Sending power to the rear wheels is a standard six-speed manual transmission that includes an automatic rev-matching feature for downshifts. Alternately, you can choose the seven-speed automated manual transmission (DCT). BMW estimates the M2 will reach 60 mph in 4.1 seconds with the DCT (a few tenths of a second slower with the manual).

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway) for the manual and 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway) for the DCT.

Safety

Standard M2 safety features include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags for the front seats and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional equipment includes a rearview camera, a lane departure warning system, and frontal collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking.

Crash test results are not available for the M2, but the BMW 2 Series on which it is based received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's highest score of "Good" in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal impact crash tests, as well as a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint tests.

Driving

As a more performance-focused car, the 2016 BMW M2 makes some sacrifices in everyday drivability. The suspension is rather stiff, and road noise is ever-present and can be intrusive on coarse asphalt. Unlike on some other rival models, you can't get the M2 with an adaptive suspension.

None of these drawbacks should deter the core M2 audience, though. There's a torrent of power from just off idle all the way to redline, and the transmission ratios are well spaced to keep that power on tap. The engine and exhaust emit a burly growl at idle that grows to a mechanical howl as revs climb. It sounds great and even better, it's all real (Some other M cars enhance it with synthesized noise through the speakers). The manual transmission isn't the easiest to operate smoothly, but you can always go with the generally excellent DCT automated tranny.

Handling is very responsive, yet forgiving when pushed to (or just past) the limit. It's an excellent car for drivers who want to sharpen their skills, and poses enough of a challenge for them to grow into it. Drivers of any skill level, however, will be able to appreciate how undeniably entertaining it is to drive on a racetrack or winding mountain pass.

Interior

The 2016 BMW M2's interior benefits from minor tweaks to the standard 2 Series' already admirable cabin. Materials quality is respectable for the entry-level luxury class, with appropriate padding for passenger comfort and well-grained but hard plastics everywhere else. The M2 dresses things up slightly with racy faux-suede inserts, blue contrasting stitching and the subtle use of "M" badges.

It takes a little effort to familiarize yourself with BMW's iDrive infotainment system, but overall it's pretty easy to use, and the large 8.8-inch display is notable for its crisp graphics.

Front seats feature aggressive side bolstering for excellent support when cornering hard, but remain fairly comfortable after several hours behind the wheel. As with the regular 2 Series, the rear seats are best for smaller passengers only due to the low-mounted cushions and lack of headroom.

The M2's 13.8-cubic-foot cargo capacity is generous for the class, and the low, wide opening makes loading heavier objects easier. Remote seatback releases further simplify the loading of bulkier cargo. Interior storage is adequate, with moderately sized bins, pockets and cupholders.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW M2.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My BMW M2
James Kleiss,02/24/2019
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
It's a bit cramped in the back seat. Visibility out rear-side windows when backing up is limited. I would now add that the acceleration and braking are very gratifying. I used to own a 2003 ZHP 330i, which I thought handled better. Steering was definitely more precise. But, the M2 outshines the 2010 Audi S4 I owned previously. Really, nothing in my experience compares to BMW handling for street driving. It makes driving to the super market fun.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
RVSystems,05/02/2020
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
A Euro MTour 2016 delivery, has proven to be reliable, freakin' fast, and has an appetite for tires, esp. the rears. It is THE noisiest I ever have driven on the road. Tire noise mostly and the lack of sound deading allows a real-time experience. The sound system (HK) is wonderful at a stop, otherwise, you can't hear it or have a conversation. I love the M cars, have had more than a few, but the M2 is IMHO too track ready and not a decent daily driver. The newer M's have raised the cowl line to the point impacts vision outward. The "A" pillars are so big and the mirror is right next to it that the curves to the left, in particular, are blocked by the pair. I've moved the driver's seat nearly up, just to see past that corner. Great looking car, definitely gets a turn back and look at again.
m2
Lawrence DeANGELIS,03/28/2017
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
rear seat mostly unusable maintenance cost prohibitive after warranty
See all 3 reviews of the 2016 BMW M2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
365 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2016 BMW M2 features & specs

