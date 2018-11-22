Used 2018 BMW M2 for Sale Near Me

I trades a 2015 BMW M4 which held its value pretty well. This car is so much more entertaining to drive. It is a great car, so far excellent 22-24 mpg driving around town, got 29.4 on 250 mile trip to mountains. Best description it is an analog car in a digital world... old school handling and performance. Limited options available, I got Executive package, sunroof, DCT transmission and Performance exhaust. (Which were only options). List price $67k discounted to $60k. When I searched it was one of last 2018 M2's for sale in US. Resale is very high due to limited production and availability in US. Only 1855 2018 BMW M2s cars sold in US. Even harder to get the new 2019 waiting lists at dealers are 6 months . Only downside is that it doesn't have full safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot and cross traffic alerts. It does have lane warning and front collision. I would highly recommend this car

