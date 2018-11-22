Used 2018 BMW M2 for Sale Near Me
51 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 6,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,991$6,082 Below Market
- 29,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,998$4,217 Below Market
- 3,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,795$1,073 Below Market
- 7,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,995$1,173 Below Market
- 23,364 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,800
- 2,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,795$323 Below Market
- 2,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,795$202 Below Market
- 4,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,970
- 5,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$47,991$3,277 Below Market
- 19,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,995
- 15,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,995
- certified
2018 BMW M238,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,895
- 8,197 miles
$47,500
- 31,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$46,413
- 36,388 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$41,440
- 36,794 miles
$44,999
- used
2017 BMW M213,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,450$5,497 Below Market
- used
2017 BMW M222,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,990$3,041 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW M2 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW M2
Read recent reviews for the BMW M2
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating52 Reviews
Report abuse
Jay,11/22/2018
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I trades a 2015 BMW M4 which held its value pretty well. This car is so much more entertaining to drive. It is a great car, so far excellent 22-24 mpg driving around town, got 29.4 on 250 mile trip to mountains. Best description it is an analog car in a digital world... old school handling and performance. Limited options available, I got Executive package, sunroof, DCT transmission and Performance exhaust. (Which were only options). List price $67k discounted to $60k. When I searched it was one of last 2018 M2's for sale in US. Resale is very high due to limited production and availability in US. Only 1855 2018 BMW M2s cars sold in US. Even harder to get the new 2019 waiting lists at dealers are 6 months . Only downside is that it doesn't have full safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot and cross traffic alerts. It does have lane warning and front collision. I would highly recommend this car
Related BMW M2 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW X2 Wilmington DE
- Used BMW X7 Santa Ana CA
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Everett WA
- Used BMW 2 Series Augusta GA
- Used BMW M6 Tacoma WA
- Used BMW M3 Lancaster PA
- Used BMW 4 Series Manchester NH
- Used BMW 2 Series New York NY
- Used BMW M3 Charlotte NC
- Used BMW 5 Series South Portland ME
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016 Chicago IL
- Used BMW 4 Series 2014 Austin TX
- Used BMW 2 Series 2017 Arlington VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020