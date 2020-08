Used 2018 BMW M2 for Sale Near Me

Naples Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Naples / Florida

Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 125 POINT INSPECTION, Clean Car Fax, One Owner, Local Trade, Low Miles, Non Smoker, Fully Serviced, Below Market Pricing, Loaded with Options, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Blindspot Monitor, New Tires, Like New. 3.0L I6Odometer is 4829 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPGCall Naples Dodge today at (239) 594-2100 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive.We are located at 6381 Airport Pulling RD, Naples FL 34109.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW M2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS1J5C52J7B70113

Stock: W203125A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-09-2019