Pros & Cons
- Big power from the turbocharged straight-six
- Loads of fun to drive thanks to precision handling and steering
- Practical and comfortable enough for daily use
- Lacks some common advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise control
- Doesn't offer an adaptive suspension like some competitors
- Few interior and exterior customization options
Which M2 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The M2 is the highest-performing variant of the BMW 2 Series, and it's designed especially for people who love to drive. It's smaller and nimbler than the more well-known BMW M3 and M4, helping it deliver a lot of the classic BMW magic. The one thing last year's M2 was not, however, was outrageously fast. Well, consider that issue fixed. For the 2019 BMW M2, the company has significantly stepped up the power, among other things. BMW has even given it a new name: the M2 Competition.
The M2's new engine is borrowed from the larger M3 and M4. Although it appears similar to the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder in last year's car, it's fundamentally different with a stronger internal structure. It receives a lightweight forged crankshaft, stronger pistons and two turbochargers in lieu of one. These upgrades amount to a healthy 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, a gain of 40 hp and 63 lb-ft over the 2018 M2.
Compared to the other 2 Series models, the M2 benefits from the typical M division upgrades, including a sportier suspension, larger brakes, and bigger wheels with stickier tires. This year's M2 Competition also gets a new engine bay brace, upgraded brakes (six-piston front, four-piston rear), a new exhaust with active exhaust flaps, a new grille and lower front splitter, and sportier front seats. This much more responsive and entertaining sport coupe is capable of incredible speeds without sacrificing too much in the way of comfort.
In terms of price, the M2 runs in a highly competitive group. You might look at other small high-performance luxury cars such as the Audi RS 3 or the Porsche Cayman, or you might like top-end V8-powered muscle cars such as the Ford Shelby GT350. With the M2's higher performance level this year, it's become an even more enticing combination of speed, luxury and daily usability.
2019 BMW M2 models
The 2019 BMW M2 is a high-performance rear-wheel-drive coupe that's available in one trim level: the Competition. Most of the features you'd want come standard, and there are only a few packages and options to choose from. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (405 horsepower, 406 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to a six-speed manual. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional.
Standard equipment includes lightweight 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim, and power-adjustable M sport front seats with heating. The infotainment system includes an 8.8-inch central display, navigation, satellite radio, a USB input, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a one-year subscription to Apple CarPlay and BMW's ConnectedDrive phone integration. On the safety front, forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic emergency braking), lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver alert are all standard.
After that, the options list is pretty short. An Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, speed limit info, wireless device charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The M Driver's package increases the M2's speed limiter from 155 mph to 174 mph and provides one day of training at a BMW high-performance driving school. A sunroof is offered as a stand-alone option.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 BMW M2.
Trending topics in reviews
2019 BMW M2 video2019 BMW M2 | First Drive
2019 BMW M2 | First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: That's a 2019 BMW M2 Competition Coupe. And it's replacing the standard M2 for the near future. Now the M2, it belongs to a small but ultra competitive segment I like to call the super subcompacts. And that includes the Audi RS3 and Mercedes CLA 45 AMG. This new M2 Competition Coupe, it's raising the bar. It's got a new engine making a ton more power and a number of other go fast tweaks, which can make it the new leader of the pack. [MUSIC PLAYING] t Oh. So let's talk about this engine for a second. It's the high performance version of the previous engine. They call it the S55. And it's in both the M3 and M4. So what are the differences between this and the old engine? It's got a stronger block, for one. It's got a lightweight forge crankshaft and stronger pistons, which allows it to handle more boost. So it makes 405 horsepower and 406 pound feet of torque. [ENGINE REVS] So that's 40 more horsepower over in the old engine and 63 pound feet of torque more as well. That's game-changing horsepower for me. All it needed was a little bit more power. I thought that it didn't quite have as much power as it could have handled with the chassis. BMW thought that too, because they haven't really changed anything about the suspension here. You've got the carbon fiber brace up front, which significantly increases the structural rigidity of the front. So they had to do a little bit of tuning with the steering and everything, but they left the rest of the suspension the same. And so this thing handles like a dream. And now, it has the power to back it up, which is incredible. Aw, , man. I love this car so much. So the M2 Competition Coupe, just like the previous car, you have two options for transmission. So we have the six speed manual, which I'm driving here, and you have the seven speed dual clutch automatic. Manual doesn't feel any different from the previous car. In fact, I know it's a different transmission, but if you didn't tell me that, I wouldn't have guessed. It's got automatic rev match function, as you can hear, which works perfectly. So if you're one that likes to drive down in the canyons and you're going for a downshift, well, the engine is going to blip the throttle and match the revs automatically. So you don't have to know how to heel tow downshift. Some people, the purists, have issues with that. I don't. You can turn off the feature if you don't like it. But the fact of the matter is it does a perfect job of rev matching the downshifts. Now if you get the seven speed transmission, that's, I would say, equally as fun. You don't get to stir your own gears, but you get to go quicker because you don't have to think about shifting. You have your gear changes at the tips of your fingers. So I don't know what I would prefer. The seven speed DCT is going to be the faster car because it's going to be able to shift quicker than you could ever hope to. That and you have launch control. I think they place it a couple tenths quicker with the DCT than with the manual. So something you have to accept if you decide to go with the manual. But that being said, this is a very good manual. It's got a really light clutch throw, real easy engagement, and the gearbox is effortless. Now as far as road comfort goes, the M2 is a pretty good compromise. The suspension isn't adaptive, because BMW said that if they went that route, that they couldn't keep the price low enough to be competitive. That said, I don't think it needs an adaptive suspension. If you're somebody shopping in this segment, somebody that cares about performance and driving and this is probably the best driver's car in the segment-- I would actually say it's definitely the best driver's car in this segment-- then you're going to be able to put up with a little bit more stiffness in the ride quality. We had a pretty bumpy road on this drive. It was punishingly bumpy. We had an M5. I mean, the M5 competition out on that road as well. And both cars-- I mean, this car was no less comfortable on that road than the M5, which says something. You know, this doesn't, again, doesn't have adaptive suspension, and so it's set to one setting. But it works. It works great on the track, as we drove on earlier. And it works right on the street. I could easily do hundreds of miles in this thing in a single pass, as long as I'm not in rush hour traffic. So I think if you're somebody that's planning to buy this car as your daily driver, you could totally do it. If you've seen the interior of an M2 before, then you might recognize that they haven't really tried to reinvent the wheel here. Everything looks pretty much like the standard car. You've got the carbon fiber trim along here, you've got the contrast stitching all throughout the interior, which you can get in blue or orange, I believe. And you've also got the M striping detail along the steering wheel as well as the seat belts. By far, the biggest upgrade for this interior has to be the new M sport seats. They feel great. They have a ton more lateral support here at the thighs as well as at the sides. You also have this integrated headrest, which kind of mimics a one-piece race seat, as well as the logo here, which illuminates. Because who doesn't like a little bling? All right guys, that is the 2019 M2 Competition Coupe. I think BMW did a knockout job with it. And you know what? I think it's probably the one I would go without of the super subcompact trinity. Yeah, I think I'm in love. But that's my thoughts. We'd love to hear your thoughts down in the comments. And if you like this video, be sure to subscribe to Edmunds on YouTube.
Edmunds Road Test Manager Jonathan Elfalan flies to Spain to test-drive the new 2019 BMW M2 Competition. The Competition is a new stand-alone model that is replacing the standard M2 for 2019. On paper, it's set to give the Audi RS 3, the Audi TT RS and the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 a run for the subcompact title. But is it as good as the specs say?
Safety
Our experts’ favorite M2 safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Shows the area behind the vehicle to make reversing safer and easier.
- Automatic High Beams
- Automatically activates high beams on a dark road and deactivates them if an approaching vehicle is detected.
- Speed Limit Info
- Displays the posted speed limit of the road you're driving on in the gauge cluster.
BMW M2 vs. the competition
BMW M2 vs. Audi RS 3
Audi's subcompact A3-based performance sedan, the RS 3, is a natural competitor for the BMW M2 even though it has two additional doors. With the M2 Competition's new engine, the RS 3 is no longer the power leader in the segment, though the Audi still has a traction advantage (from its standard all-wheel drive) and a slightly roomier back seat. From a driving perspective, we recommend the BMW, but the RS 3 is still plenty fast and fun.
BMW M2 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche's mid-engine coupe, the 718 Cayman, is one of the best-handling cars on the market. But Porsche's transition from a traditional six-cylinder engine to turbocharged flat-four has soured our opinion of the car slightly. The M2 Competition makes more power than the Cayman in any form, and from a price standpoint, falls right in between a base Cayman and a Cayman S. The Cayman's mid-engine layout still gives it the handling advantage over the M2. But even though it has comparable total cargo space, its cabin will only accommodate two.
BMW M2 vs. BMW M4
You can think of the BMW M4 as a mildly augmented M2: slightly longer overall, with a marginally more spacious cabin and an engine that makes 20 more horsepower. Surprisingly, the M2 has more cubic feet of trunk space, but it's only 25 pounds lighter, according to BMW's numbers. The M4 comes with more standard equipment, such as an adaptive suspension, and has more packages and options. If that all seems superfluous to you, the M2 will be the better deal.
More about the 2019 BMW M2
The 2019 BMW M2 Competition is a two-door coupe and the best option for shoppers hoping to get into the German automaker's legendary M performance line at a lower price. You won't be disappointed. The M2 may be the smallest and least expensive M model, but it is not lacking when it comes to style, features and, most of all, fun. On a winding road or at a track day, enthusiasts will enjoy the M2's unique combination of power, handling, tactile sensations and aural excitement.
The M2 enters 2019 as a Competition model only. Aside from a few alterations to the interior and exterior aesthetics, the biggest change by far is the new engine.
The rear-wheel-drive M2 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that generates 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is available as an extra-cost option.
Lightweight components and a host of performance equipment contribute to the M2's lively on-road behavior. Drivers willing to sacrifice a few creature comforts in exchange for power and handling will be rewarded with a driving experience equal to that of many of the BMW's more pricey competitors. The sport-tuned suspension, though a bit stiff for potholed city streets, is perfectly set up for a smooth, twisty road or the tight turns of a racetrack. The rev-matching feature of the manual gearbox helps make shifting a bit more fluid. Finally, BMW says the snarling six-cylinder engine will propel the M2 to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat.
All of this is not to say that the M2 is lacking in refinement. Inside, the driver and three passengers are treated to such appointments as 14-way adjustable M sport leather seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting and a premium audio system, as well as tech features such as the BMW iDrive infotainment system and available automatic high beams. Up front, there's a good amount of legroom and seats well-bolstered for aggressive cornering. Anyone 6 feet or taller riding in the back seat might find the accommodations cramped, which is not unusual for this class of performance coupe.
The M2 comes in only one very well-equipped trim level. But a small number of add-on packages and stand-alone options are available to allow buyers to personalize the coupe to their tastes. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 BMW M2 Competition that best meets your needs.
